Daymond John Joins Content & Commerce Company Knocking as Brand Advisor

The ‘Shark Tank' star and FUBU Founder brings his vast business and branding knowledge to the growing tech company, which works with a vast array of brands

Knocking, a company that produces e-commerce for ALL media, today announced Daymond John, star of ABC's "Shark Tank," as a brand advisor. Through John's The Shark Group, an agency developed to innovate and elevate for brand partners, he will provide support for Knocking's diverse roster of media and brand clients.

"At Knocking, we are helping to build and bolster brands through long-standing, important partnerships," said Brian Meehan, COO of Knocking. "Having Daymond on board is invaluable. He truly understands the important opportunities available in this space."

John's announcement comes shortly after Emmy Award-winning producer and industry leader Candi Carter was named Chief Content Officer at Knocking.

"Daymond is joining Knocking at a time when media companies are excited about the prospect of incorporating commerce into their content," said Carter. "Having such a well-known and trusted brand partner like Daymond, coupled with our production team at Knocking Studio, is going to create a unique position for us in the industry."

"I'm excited to join Knocking as an Advisor, alongside so many talented individuals on their team," said John. "By focusing on their customers' and partners' wants and delivering real time direct-to-consumer access, they have become a true disruptor in the e-commerce industry. I can't wait to help guide them on this incredible journey."

An entrepreneur in every sense of the word, Daymond John has come a long way from taking out a $100,000 mortgage on his mother's house and moving his operation into the basement. John is CEO and Founder of FUBU, a celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales. As a celebrated entrepreneur, John has authored two New York Times bestselling books and was named a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration. He has received over 35 awards throughout his career, most recently highlighted by his winning four Webby Awards for his event Black Entrepreneur's Day, and being named #2 on LinkedIn's Top Voices list for US Influencers in 2020.

Knocking is a leader in producing content and commerce for media companies to create new connections with their audiences through compelling segments featuring new, popular and exclusive products. Knocking's process is turn-key. The team collaborates with a media company to develop authentic short-form shopping segments, then secures talent and creates lasting relationships with the brands that will best serve a partner's audience. Knocking offers full-service production or will support a partner's in-house needs.

With a proprietary viewer impression model that ties shoppable content to revenue, Knocking can demonstrate what continuous or repeat airtime actually means to a transaction, assigning a sale per impression and predicting the potential for scale. Knocking's proprietary analytics SaaS Mission control gives media partners transparent and real-time transactional data to understand their audiences on a whole new level.

Knocking has worked with leading U.S. and Canadian media companies, including Disney ABC, iHeartMedia, Cox Media Group, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Meredith and NBC Owned Television Stations, to incubate commerce businesses and turn passive audiences into active consumers.

About Knocking

Knocking is an e-commerce company with an award-winning in-house production team at Knocking Studio. Knocking finds the products consumers love and puts them in all media people consume. Partnering with media companies, Knocking delivers real deals through short-form shopping segments viewers trust and value, while helping brands get more direct-to-consumer access.

About Daymond John

Daymond John is the founder and CEO of FUBU, a celebrated global lifestyle brand with over $6 billion in sales. Starring in Emmy Award-winning ABC series Shark Tank and author of multiple New York Timesbestsellers, Daymond is among the country's most visible and respected entrepreneurs. Daymond is the CEO of The Shark Group, a premier consulting firm with a variety of reputable clients and partnerships with esteemed companies like Chase for Business, AARP, Shopify. The combination of his rags-to-riches motivational story and unwavering determination creates an inspirational lesson, and the skill in which he shares that story has secured his position as a top speaker and motivator across the globe. Daymond can be reached on all major social media platforms at @TheSharkDaymond.

About Shark Group

The Shark Group's team of expert communicators, strategic analysts, and creative heavyweights excels in propelling brands into the fabric of pop culture. Founded by award winning entrepreneur Daymond John, the agency's culture is deeply rooted in thinking like entrepreneurs to create value for its partners and clients. Some of its clients include Chase, Shopify, T-Mobile, AARP, Daymond John, Carlos Santana, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many others. Learn more at http://www.TheSharkGroup.com.

