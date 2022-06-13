Coast and RaceTrac partner to provide increased savings for fleets in the Southern US

Coast, a new fleet expense management solution with a Visa fleet card and RaceTrac, Inc., today announced their promotional fleet partnership. All Coast customers will receive four cents off per gallon on all fuel purchases at the nearly 600 RaceTrac stores across the Southeast with no minimum purchase or cap.

"We're thrilled to partner with RaceTrac to create more compelling savings for businesses operating fleets," said Jordan Weinberg, Head of Business Development at Coast. "This is an extension of our commitment to providing simple and rewarding solutions, including low fees, great technology to manage fleet expenses, no personal guarantees, and a full month to pay."

Saving on fuel with RaceTrac and Coast is automatic, increasing efficiency for busy fleet operators. At the end of every month, the rebate is automatically applied on the basis of gallons purchased — no redemption or activation is required. Customers can continue to enjoy the full Coast expense management software suite, fuel-only and other purchase restrictions, and intelligent controls to manage fleet spending.

"At RaceTrac we proudly operate under the mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, which includes making it easy for our fleet businesses to save at the pump," said RaceTrac Chief Marketing Officer, Melanie Isbill. "Fleet operators are a vital part of the economy and our business at RaceTrac. We're always looking for ways to improve the fleet experience and the partnership with Coast delivers on our commitment through fuel savings coupled with the ease of automatic rebates."

Businesses that operate vehicle fleets may apply at http://www.coastpay.com for the Coast Visa fleet card. Coast's digital application has no consumer credit score impact and supports businesses that operate in all states with RaceTrac stores.

About Coast

Coast is re-imagining the trillion-dollar US B2B card payments infrastructure, with a focus on the country's 500,000 commercial fleets, 40 million commercial vehicles, and many million commercial drivers. Drivers, fleets, and the merchants that serve them all increasingly demand modern digital payments experiences and affordable and transparent financial services products. Coast's mission is to deliver them at a transformational scale and to improve working lives in one of the country's biggest industry sectors. Coast is founded and led by Daniel Simon, who previously co-founded digital payments platform Bread (breadpayments.com), which was acquired by Alliance Data Systems for over $500 million in 2020. For more information, visit coastpay.com.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 550 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel. The company has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's largest private companies every year since 1998.

