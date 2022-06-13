Watch Advancements on Saturday, June 18 at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg

Experts across several sectors explore the latest breakthroughs in science and technology.

Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg. Check local listings for more information.

The show will educate about the importance of –and need for– an acute global response to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) as it explores how HPV Global Action is empowering people with clear, simple, evidence-based information. In addition to learning about the world-wide phenomenon, HPV, the segment will also explore the urogenital schistosomiasis endemic in Africa and why addressing both diseases is critical in advancing sexual and reproductive health, as well as women's rights.

Advancements will also explore how information sharing and collaborative analysis are being used to secure IT infrastructure. With a look at how the Information Technology-Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IT-ISAC) has played a role in combating cyber threats throughout the past 20 years, viewers will learn how the organization is bringing together leading technology companies to mitigate cyber-attacks.

Learn how decentralized systems of governance, finance, and community are growing at an unprecedented rate as the series explores how blockchain technology is being used to provide accessibility, security, speed, and value to meet ever-changing demands. Hearing from experts in the field, spectators will see how NuPay Technologies seeks to unlock the limitless potential of digital assets –all while having a minimal impact on the planet– and doing so using green blockchain technology (patent-pending).

To close, discover how developments in automation and technology are providing an unparalleled level of excellence in the physical security space as the show explores how Markham Investigation and Protection (MIP) combines experience, training, and technology to mitigate risk and provide true security.

"We are thrilled to share this vital information with audiences and look forward to watching on Saturday," said Dustin Schwarz, Programming Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

