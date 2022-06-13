Travel to Korea Begins Again: Win One of Eight Sensational Trips

Korea Tourism Organization Rolls Out New Destination Marketing Campaign and Sweepstakes

With global tourism rebounding and as Travel to Korea Begins Again, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) launches its most innovative AI-driven campaign designed to inspire travelers to visit South Korea for an exceptional experience. Starting today, travelers have a chance to win a sensational trip to South Korea to discover all the destination has to offer. KTO will award eight (8) grand prize winners with round trip airfare to South Korea's Incheon International Airport (ICN) on Asiana Airlines from one of its gateways: JFK, LAX, SEA, and SFO. One ticket will be awarded every two weeks during the 16-week campaign.

"Since announcing South Korea's reopening to international travelers on April 1, we have been encouraged by strong bookings trending towards pre-pandemic levels," said Jaesok Park, executive director at KTO New York. "We know that there is tremendous interest in visiting our destination, and using AI technology to build awareness—while giving eight lucky travelers a chance to win a trip to experience the destination—will further increase travel to South Korea."

The campaign launches today across digital channels via banners, social, and pre-roll, and aims to build awareness and to promote South Korea as a premier travel destination in new markets, while driving top-of-mind consideration to repeat travelers. Campaign creative puts front and center the unique attributes of the multi-faceted country and showcases the experiences that await visitors. Travelers exposed to the new brand campaign will be immediately drawn by vibrant colors and stunning imagery found throughout the destination. The creative highlights many aspects that make Korea a unique destination—ranging from its flavorful cuisine, K-pop culture, rich history, beauty & fashion, nature & wellness, and so much more.

Utilizing AI-technology and leading marketing tactics, the campaign is designed to hyper-target new and repeat travelers with content that is tailor-made based on their interests. The campaign microsite will display content that is re-served based on the user's location, and as users navigate the site, content is retargeted and readjusted based on their interests and browsing patterns.

In addition to travel-inspiring information and content, the microsite features themed tours now available to book, including: 6-day K-Wave Program Tour, 8-day South Korea Real Food Adventure Tour, and 13-day Classic Korea Tour. Through machine learning and technology, KTO has created a more seamless user experience as travelers dream, plan and book their trips to South Korea.

For sweepstakes rules and details on how to enter, travelers can visit https://koreatravelbeginsagain.com; terms & conditions apply.*

About Korea Tourism Organization

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST). KTO serves the interests of Korea's tourism economy by marketing the country as an all-season visitor destination. Fascinating history, rich culture, amazing food, and friendly people combine to make South Korea one of the most visited countries. Located in Southeast Asia, South Korea is a country of contrasts, with tourist attractions ranging from ancient mountaintop Buddhist temples such as Bulguksa Temple to the ultra-modern skyscrapers as Lotte World Tower in Seoul.

