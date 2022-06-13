Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry is Pleased to Announce that Pediatric Dentist Dr. Milen Patel has Joined the Practice

These caring smile experts are specifically trained to focus on orthodontics and children's dentistry only. With their focused approach and elite training, patients can rest assured that their smiles are always in the best hands.

Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry is a state-of-the-art clinic that provides exceptional dental care, utilizing advanced technology and techniques. The practice is committed to making pediatric dentistry and family orthodontics fun, affordable and life-changing. The staff at Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry, led by a talented duo, pediatric dentist Dr. Justin Chong and orthodontist Dr. Jay Patel, is excited to welcome Dr. Milen Patel to the team.

Dr. Milen Patel was born in London, England, and moved to Georgia during his early years. He went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in biology at Georgia State University and earned his DMD from the Dental College of Georgia, where he served as a member of the admissions committee. Dr. Patel was then accepted into pediatric dental residency at the Dental College of Georgia where he served as the chief resident. Dr. Milen Patel and the rest of the specialty-trained pediatric and orthodontic experts at Georgia Orthodontics & Children's Dentistry believe that patients should be treated like family and are committed to providing the very best in personalized care.

"I am looking forward to becoming a member of this amazing team and establishing long-lasting relationships with my new patients," says Dr. Milen Patel.

More About Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry:

At Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry, patients receive a full menu of general and restorative dentistry services for kids as well as modern orthodontic treatments for all ages. This includes first dental visits for toddlers as well as extractions, fillings and crowns through adolescence. Orthodontic options range from traditional braces and early intervention treatment to Invisalign, surgical orthodontics and more for children, teens and adults. They are accepting new patients and proudly provide complimentary smile assessments. This premier dental practice offers two convenient locations at 13075 Hwy 9, Suite 110 in Milton, GA, and 2087 Cruse Road NW, Suite B in Lawrenceville, GA. For more information on the services offered by Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry, please visit http://www.gaorthopedo.com or call (770) 521-2100.

