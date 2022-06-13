Purchase the Latest 2022 Toyota Venza at San Francisco Toyota in San Francisco, California

Customers Can Purchase the New 2022 Toyota Venza at the San Francisco Toyota Dealership and Get Exclusive Offers
SAN FRANSISCO (PRWEB) June 13, 2022
Customers around the San Francisco area in California looking for a practical SUV that has an aesthetic appeal and is also practical can visit the San Francisco Toyota dealership and check out the new 2022 Toyota Venza today.
The 2022 Toyota Venza uses a hybrid powertrain that combines the power of a 2.5-liter engine and three electric motors, making it more fuel-efficient than most of its competitors that pack V6 engines. On the fuel economy front, the 2022 Toyota Venza fetches 40 MPG within city limits and 37 MPG on the highway. Moreover, the 2022 Venza comes with numerous top-end options that significantly add to the comfort quotient for passengers.
Interested customers can test drive the new 2022 Toyota Venza at the San Francisco dealership and take a virtual tour of the SUV with the sales personnel. Customers can visit the https://www.sftoyota.com website to explore more about the offers and vehicle coupons available with the San Francisco Toyota dealership. For in-depth information on the new 2022 Toyota Venza, customers can head to any of the four dealership locations in the San Francisco area or call the dealership at (415) 504-1947.
