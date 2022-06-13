IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness Now Offering Houston Residents Premier Mobile Intravenous Therapy Service

IV DRIPS is now providing a variety of IV drip therapies and infusion treatments for those in Houston, Texas

IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness is a mobile IV therapy service providing in-home IV drips and infusions with essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants to quickly remedy a variety of conditions. The expert team at IV DRIPS is now offering service to clients in the Houston, TX, area with direct, customized IV drips therapy that is conveniently administered in homes, offices and hotels by certified nurses, mostly with ER experience. Depending on the desired result, IV DRIPS has several different customizable IV drip formulas to choose from to restore fluid levels and vitamins, electrolytes, minerals, amino acids and other nutrients directly to the bloodstream, increasing energy, boosting health, cleansing and hydrating instantly. They also offer focused drip formulas for prenatal, migraines, food poisoning, detox, vitality and a specialized NAD+ infusion, which can improve health down to the cellular level. During an IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness appointment, a nurse will come to a client's residence or location in Houston to complete the treatment. The qualified staff of nurses and practitioners at IV DRIPS are trained to medically evaluate clients prior to starting and provide painless, effective IV drip therapy, which typically takes only 30-45 minutes.

"The IV DRIPS team in Houston, TX, is excited to offer the very best in concierge IV drip therapy treatment, always keeping the wellness and comfort of our clients as the top priority," says Bracha L. Banayan.

More About IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness:

IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness was founded by Bracha L. Banayan, NP. The team of registered nurses and practitioners are specialized in IV infusions with multiple service locations in the U.S. IV DRIPS has carefully selected the most critical nutrients and vitamins for health and formulated drips with the perfect blend that complements and supports each other. IV DRIPS' mobile intravenous therapy provides safe, in-home IV infusions with essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants to quickly remedy a variety of conditions, as well as NAD+, a revolutionary anti-aging and regenerative treatment. IV DRIPS also offers clients the opportunity to sign up for Gold and Platinum VIP memberships to receive personalized medical concierge services.

To find out more about IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness and or to schedule concierge IV drip therapy in Houston, TX, please visit http://www.ivdrips.com or call (346) 201-3731.

