CSI Companies Receives a Special Visit from Olympic Swimmer Katie Hoff

Katie Hoff, 2x Olympian and 8x World Champion swimmer, paid a visit to CSI Companies' headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. Her appearance occurred one day after CSI Companies announced its new $2.1 million partnership with the University of North Florida Athletics Department. Katie gave a motivational talk to CSI team members that included stories from her life and valuable lessons for accomplishing the extraordinary.

Hoff started swimming at the age of five and on her journey to becoming an Olympian she had to learn how to withstand tremendous pressure and conquer the fear of failing. She overcame life-threatening blood clots and also had to figure out how to deal with the challenge of transitioning back to "real-life" after retirement.

Whether related to work quotas, home hobbies or other pursuits, Katie encouraged the CSI team to self-evaluate and have non-negotiables when it comes to achieving goals. "Home in on a couple of things that you are so death-gripped on, to make sure that you will do anything to make sure that it happens," she said. One of her own non-negotiables was always being 30 minutes early to every swim practice.

Katie provided 5 keys to accomplishing the extraordinary:

1. Don't preserve your reserve

2. Be savage in the essentials

3. Close the circle

4. Bulletproof yourself

5. Be a shark

"For a shark to live, they must keep swimming," she said. "The last couple of years have been extremely tough for everyone, and the people that are preserving are the ones that just keep moving."

Following Katie's motivational talk, CSI Companies hosted a meet-and-greet with the Olympian at the University of North Florida's swimming pool, celebrating their new partnership with UNF Athletics. The seven-year partnership includes leading the construction of the Bank of England Hospitality Suit, replacement of the original UNF Arena floor, and spearheading professional career development opportunities for UNF students.

"We've been in Jacksonville for more than 20 years and we wanted our first major sponsorship to be unique and most importantly benefit the local community," said Josh Bowling, CFO of CSI Companies, a UNF graduate and former Ospreys' basketball team member. "Knowing the curriculum, knowing the output and quality of the student who comes from UNF, it was an opportunity we couldn't pass up," he said.

