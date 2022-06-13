Examining the Use of Osmolality within Viral Vector Manufacturing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the control of osmolality throughout the viral vector workflow and what this may mean for future process improvement within the field. The featured speaker will discuss how modulating osmolality in the early stages of AAV1 (Adeno-Associated Virus Serotype 1) upstream manufacturing can result in improved outcomes such as overall yield, quality, reduced manufacturing costs and improved efficiencies.

Osmolality, a measure of solute concentration, can have many applications throughout the entirety of the cell and gene therapy process. Low yield, the quality of product and the efficiency of the overall workflow are three current pain points for scientists within viral vector production and manufacturing. Increasing the manufacturing capacity, improving the production yields and the improvement of the supply chain logistics, can make these therapies accessible to larger patient populations, with a focus on a sustainable cost.

So, what is the key to improvement in all areas? The answer being the implementation of a high-quality process design and the inclusion of process parameters to ensure robustness and reproducibility at all points within the workflow. In this webinar, the featured speaker will examine the use of osmolality within viral vector manufacturing.

Join this webinar to take a look at the control of osmolality throughout the viral vector workflow and what this may mean for future process improvement within the field.

Join Kendal Studd, Scientific Support Specialist, Advanced Instruments, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Examining the Use of Osmolality within Viral Vector Manufacturing.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/examining_the_use_of_osmolality_within_viral_vector_manufacturing_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb18732051.htm