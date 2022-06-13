Reallusion 2022 Animation At Work Competition Starts: Call For Entry

Reallusion is hosting its annual 2D competition Animation At Work from now until August 8th, 2022.
About 2022 Animation at Work
Reallusion is hosting it's annual 2D competition Animation At Work from now until August 8th, 2022. Participants are encouraged to utilize Cartoon Animator 4's real-time character-creation and 2D motion-capture technology to create entries in categories including business & commercial, comic & art, and educational. The total prize pool is over USD 15,000 for worldwide 2D artists, with multiple sponsored prizes from XP-Pen, Magix, and Affinity.
Five categories; 12 winning spots, and more
The Reallusion Animation At Work contest invites participants to animate real-life projects for business promotions, educational/training materials, animated comics, YouTube videos, and more.
Read for more information on each category:
- Business & Commercial: Use an animated video as a commercial to promote a realistic or fictional idea, product, or service.
- Comic & Art: Reallusion encourages graphic art designers who can turn original static drawings, illustrative art, or comic images into animation.
- Education: Using animated videos for educational purposes such as storytelling, songs for kids, or learning videos.
- Vertical Shorts: Create a mobile-friendly vertical 2D short and upload it to Youtube, Instagram, and TikTok. Video length must be 15 seconds above.
- VLOG & Vtube: Use Cartoon Animator in the VLOG and Vtuber projects. The animated 2D characters should blend well with the video contents, and help illustrate a story.
- Students and Teachers: Reallusion welcomes students and faculty to show your talents and turn your ideas into animation!
The best chance for aspiring artists to enter the contest
Reallusion welcomes worldwide 2D artists to leverage a 2-month free software and free educational resources to participate in this event.
- 2-month free software: Contestants can get a 2-month free Cartoon Animator by sharing the contest webpage on their social media feed, and emailing Reallusion with the screenshot to event@reallusion.com
- Free webinars: TED Talk speaker, and the founder of 2D Animation 101 - Mark Diaz will guide contestants on how to get started with Cartoon Animator to master key skills for the contest. There will be one webinar in June for making business animations, and another one in July for making comic-style animations.
Learn more
About the Animation at Work Contest: register today
The Reallusion Animation At Work Contest is an event that invites EVERYONE to use their imagination to animate real-life projects like business promotions, educational / training materials, how-to videos, animated comics, YouTube news videos, and more. Would-be participants can freely enter any of the four categories to compete with the 2D animation community.
About Cartoon Animator:
Cartoon Animator is a 2D animation software designed for both abilities of entry and productivity. You can turn images into animated characters, control characters with your expressions, generate lip-sync animation from audio, accomplish 3D parallax scenes, produce 2D visual effects, access content resources, and wield a comprehensive photoshop pipeline to rapidly customize characters and create content.
About the 2020 Animation At Work winners: see how we promote winners!
The "2020 Animation At Work" contest was a runaway success that consisted of 25 winning submissions, with more creativity and skill in a single contest than we have ever witnessed. Winners not only walked away with big prizes but also got the chance to be featured on the web page and become featured developers on Reallusion content stores.
