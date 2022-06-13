Draper Goren Holm to Host 9th Annual LA Blockchain Summit this November

Draper Goren Holm, producer of the world's premier blockchain events, to host North America's Leading Web3 Conference & Expo in Los Angeles, California on November 1-3, 2022.
Draper Goren Holm, the premier early-stage blockchain startup venture studio and fund as well as producer of the world's finest quality blockchain events, announced today that it will host its 9th Annual LA Blockchain Summit from November 1-3, 2022 live from the Los Angeles Convention Center. This announcement marks the summit's return to an in-person setting for the first time in nearly 3 years. "We can't wait to bring the 9th Edition of LA Blockchain Summit back to Los Angeles November 1-3," states DGH founding partner Alon Goren, "we're going to bring it back in a big way as the community has grown exponentially since our last in-person event."
LA Blockchain Summit is the leading Web3 conference and expo focused on blockchain investing, building, and mainstream adoption in North America. Graced by some of the world's foremost innovators, change-makers, and thought leaders of the web3 ecosystem such as Steve Wozniak, Marcus Lemonis, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, CFTC's Christopher Giancarlo, OCC's Brain Brooks, LA Blockchain Summit has established its reputation as the most exclusive, high-impact, informative, and thought-provoking event in North America.
To further bolster its position as the must-attend event of the year for blockchain startups, this year's event will offer qualified startups an opportunity to deliver a live pitch on stage in front of the most prestigious gathering of web3 investors and VCs in the space at absolutely no cost to the project. "As serial entrepreneurs ourselves, we know how difficult it can be to even have a chance to secure funding," states DGH founding partner Josef Holm, "we feel strongly that giving startups a platform to pitch multiple investors at once is not only the right thing to do for them but the best way to advance the industry as a whole." To find out if your startup qualifies for this opportunity, apply at DGH.Events/startups.
To register to attend the 9th Edition of LA Blockchain Summit and to stay up to date with the latest DGH Events announcements, visit DGH.Events.
About Draper Goren Holm
Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio and fund focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing the industry's top cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit, Global DeFi Summit, and BuidlCon. Portfolio companies include LunarCRUSH, Ownera, Mavryk Finance, Tezos Stable Technologies, Totle, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, CasperLabs, Rivet, Simetria, and more. More information can be found at https://drapergorenholm.com/.
