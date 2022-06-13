KnowBe4 To Offer Veterans, Guard, Reserve and Spouse Cybersecurity Scholarship

KnowBe4 partners with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to help support and further education in cybersecurity for military personnel and their spouses

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has partnered with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to open applications for the KnowBe4 Veterans, Guard, Reserve and Spouse Cybersecurity Scholarship.

The recipient of this award will receive a $10,000 scholarship on behalf of KnowBe4 as well as an (ISC)2 certification education package. This is a one-time award and students may reapply each year in the future to be considered for another scholarship. Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit and financial need.

This scholarship aims to support the education of cybersecurity among military veterans, guards, reserves and spouses to provide them with the skillsets and qualifications necessary to find opportunities within the industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2021 the unemployment rate of veterans is at 4.4%. Many military veterans and personnel experience challenges when finding employment in the civilian workforce as they may lack the certifications desired for roles outside of the service. Because of this, the Eleven Fifty Academy reports that military veterans are 37% more likely to be underemployed than non-veterans, meaning they are employed but not employed in roles that utilize their skillsets and are likely underpaid.

"Military personnel and their families understand the importance of hard work, attention to detail and integrity, which are all vital for success in the cybersecurity industry," said Erich Kron, security awareness advocate, KnowBe4. "This scholarship affords them an opportunity to turn their military skills and family sacrifices into an important and rewarding career. By covering the cost of tuition and school, and with the exam voucher from (ISC)2, one of the most respected cybersecurity certification organizations in the world, major hurdles are removed to accelerate the career of a worthy member of the military, veteran or family member."

The 2021 KnowBe4 Veterans, Guard, Reserve and Spouse Cybersecurity Scholarship recipient and a U.S. Navy veteran, Tia Felice said: "The scholarship meant being able to have the freedom to pursue my passions in cybersecurity without the stress of student loans. I am starting my master of science degree in Information Security Engineering this year and without KnowBe4, that would not have been an option for me. This scholarship means being able to save money for my children's futures while not having to give up my own educational goals. My goals for my career are to make meaningful contributions to the field and to break barriers as an Asian-American woman in cybersecurity."

The application period opens on June 13, 2022 and closes on August 29, 2022. For more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Veterans, Guard, Reserve and Spouse Cybersecurity Scholarship administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, visit https://iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-military-vets-spouse-scholarship.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 50,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

