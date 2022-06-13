Cairn Real Estate Holdings Expands Leadership Team - Appoints Eric Flohr as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Feltch as Chief Financial Officer

Cairn Real Estate Holdings, have announced the appointment of Eric Flohr as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Feltch as Chief Financial Officer.

Cairn Real Estate Holdings, have announced the appointment of Eric Flohr as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Feltch as Chief Financial Officer. The expansion of the executive-level leadership team comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm through their acquisition of JPAR® - Real Estate and Your Castle Real Estate, two of the largest independent real estate companies in the United States.

A seasoned industry executive, Flohr will be responsible for developing and leading many aspects of the company's future growth plan including: mergers and acquisitions; establishment, integration and capture of ancillary services; utilization of data and data systems; identification and development of our broader technology platform; HR, processes, people, policies and procedures; and working with local leadership to maximize collective performance and service delivery.

Before joining Cairn, Flohr was a General Manager at Berkadia Commercial Mortgage. He sat on numerous industry innovation groups and was a sought-after speaker on proptech and the multifamily industry. Prior to joining Berkadia, he was a project manager at Blumberg Grain and a management consultant for Deloitte Consulting.

Feltch will lead all aspects of finance, financial strategy and accounting. He will collaborate with local leadership to evaluate and implement key business levers to maximize profitable growth and operational efficiency. Feltch has held the position of CFO for numerous private equity backed enterprises across multiple industry verticals and his background includes transaction advisory and diligence, post-acquisition integration, ERP and systems integration, audit, and financial reporting.

"I am very excited to welcome Eric Flohr and Jeff Feltch to the Cairn Real Estate family as we continue to build one of the most dynamic real estate organizations in the United States," said Rick Davidson, Chairman and CEO, Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC. "Having bold, experienced and visionary leadership is critical as we execute on our aggressive plan for growth and expansion. Eric and Jeff bring tremendous skills which will accelerate our growth strategy."

About Cairn Real Estate Holdings: Cairn Real Estate Holdings LLC is an industry-leading company focused on the strategic delivery of a fully integrated real estate services model at scale, delivering a comprehensive ecosystem of agent and consumer-centric real estate related services. Cairn comprises more than 4,300 agents operating in 72 offices across 23 states and closes more than $10B in annual in real estate sales volume. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most well-known names in real estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and Your Castle Real Estate.

