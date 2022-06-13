Canela.TV To Stream Major Arena Soccer League Soccer Matches

Sixteen MASL Soccer Matches now available on Canela.TV

Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for Hispanics in the U.S. and Latam, today announced that beginning June 9th, it will feature sixteen Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) matches for free for its users.

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico, and players from over 15 countries.

"We are excited about our partnership with MASL to bring the best indoor soccer league in the world to our users," said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, co-founder & CEO of Canela Media. "It's no secret that Hispanics are extremely passionate about soccer. We look forward to seeing the fan engagement and response to these popular league matches."

The MASL teams included in the matches include:



Baltimore Blast

Dallas Sidekicks

Florida Tropics

Harrisburg Heat

Kansas City Comets

Mesquite Outlaws

Milwaukee Wave

Ontario Fury

San Diego Sockers

St Louis Ambush

Tacoma Stars

Utica City FC

"We have a significant Hispanic fan base who can now access and enjoy our exciting matches through Canela.TV," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. "We love our fans and are thrilled to give them another avenue to watch their favorite sport and these talented teams."

Canela.TV is available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, as well as through linear channels on Samsung TV Plus, LG, Vizio, Plex and DistroTV. It is also available through iTunes and Google Play. For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.

Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.

