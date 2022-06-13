Naylor Launches New App Product for Associations to Ease Access, Increase Engagement and Add Significant Value to the Association Member Experience

Adding another benefit to an association's portfolio of member benefits, Naylor Engage App helps ease access, increase engagement and add significant value to the association member experience.

Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today announced the launch of its Naylor Engage App product for associations. The new product, which is designed to increase member engagement, improve the member experience and provide associations with new opportunities for boosting non-dues revenue, is powered by Clowder, a provider of apps designed specifically for community engagement.

"The new Naylor Engage App allows associations to meet their members virtually anytime, anywhere," said Alex DeBarr, CEO of Naylor. "With a reliable platform curated for today's digital consumer, the Naylor Engage App is a key tool for improving your members' access to your association while also providing the means for earning more non-dues revenue through convenience and connectivity."

"The value an app brings to an association and their members is immeasurable – it can increase member engagement, grow non-dues revenue and improve access to essential industry resources," said Alexa Kade, CEO at Clowder. "We're thrilled to partner with organizations like Naylor where our missions align so seamlessly – we want to help associations reach their goals in 2022 and beyond, and for many associations this goal can be attained by adding an app to their engagement plan."

Naylor Engage App provides convenient access for association members to manage their member profiles and easily access a host of resources through a single sign-on, including:



Content, news and educational/certification resources

Career center content and job listings

Information about events and conferences

Member forms and renewal options

Other association resources

Unlimited, 24-hour access to these essential resources can help associations increase member engagement and positively impact member retention. For associations, it provides a means for:

Improving management of member profiles

Creating new revenue streams

Increasing member satisfaction, retention and renewals

Improving resource offerings

Leveraging subgroups and tailored content

Naylor Engage App is white-labeled and branded for each association that uses it. With continuous app updates and support by a dedicated client success team, Naylor's app for associations is available for iOS and Android, and as a web-based desktop app. It integrates seamlessly with leading and legacy association management software (AMS).

About Naylor Association Solutions

Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP), full-service association management, and online learning. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Naylor was founded in 1969 and today serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Virginia with offices in Alpharetta, Georgia; Gainesville, Florida; Schaumburg, Illinois; Hunt Valley, Maryland; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.

