Payments Software Innovator RegPack Launches Free Trial for Enterprise Users

Regpack's revolutionary platform enables users to automate payments and other critical business processes easily and rapidly with "self-serve" option

Regpack, a software leader that enables quick and simple automation of billing and other business processes, today announced a free trial of its enterprise software. Enrollment in the 14-day free trial runs through August 31, and allows guest users to access 100 percent of the functionality available to subscribed users.

"Since revenue is the lifeblood of any company, using the power of automation to shorten the payments process is smart at any juncture, particularly in an inflationary environment such the one we're in now," said Asaf Darash, founder and CEO of Regpack. "Inflation is hitting small businesses hard, and our technology can help them navigate the headwinds by putting payments and many billing functions on autopilot."

Regpack, with its leading-edge technology and unique features, enables businesses and organizations to streamline their payments and other processes substantially, freeing up finance staff to manage more sophisticated aspects of the billing process and engage more with customers.

To get started, Regpack users go through a traditional onboarding process in which they are paired with a Regpack project manager to help them customize their build setup according to their industry needs. Now with the new "self-service" feature, users can bypass some of the traditional onboarding steps and go straight into the system through the trail link to build their own live system, without compromising on access to features including automated billing, recurring products, conditional logic, and embedding payments into their websites.

"Until now, Regpack was an exclusive boutique service that required new clients to go through a vetting process to qualify to use our services, but we've made some important changes to enable more people to use the system," said Regpack Marketing Director Samantha Avneri. "We're thrilled that we can give more business owners the opportunity to try out our system at no charge so they can see how it can help their companies operate more profitably and efficiently."

The Regpack system functions like Lego blocks, enabling clients across industries to create flexible, customizable solutions to manage automated payments, client onboarding, and a number of other business processes. Trial users are invited to experiment by piecing elements together to meet the specific demands of their organizations.

"We know our trial users will enjoy the experience of customizing their own systems," said Avneri. "While there is no obligation to stay with Regpack after the free trial, we imagine a number of users will discover that they don't miss managing paper-heavy processes and outdated systems."

ABOUT REGPACK

Regpack is an online onboarding and payment management platform built for organizations large and small looking to manage and charge their clients. With automation tools including auto charging, customized forms, dynamic data filtering, business analytics, and email marketing tools, Regpack is an end-to-end solution for B2B organizations and service-based organizations looking for software solutions. For more information, visit http://www.regpacks.com.

