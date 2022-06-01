Allied OMS Enters Oregon Market, Partners with Three Rivers Oral and Facial Surgery

Allied OMS's expansion to Oregon grows the MSO's footprint to four states; adds sixth practice on the west coast

Allied OMS – a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space – is pleased to announce that it has entered the Oregon market with new partner Three Rivers Oral and Facial Surgery, located in Tualatin, OR. Allied OMS will provide financial and operations support to maximize the value of the practice while enabling the doctors to maintain control of all clinical decision-making.

"We're thrilled to announce that our first partnership in Oregon is with one of the leading OMS practices in the region," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "The team at Three Rivers is well known for their commitment to clinical excellence and exceptional patient care. Our doctor-led private equity model will help them streamline their practice and grow their EBITDA before a sale."

Led by Dr. Daniel Petrisor, DMD, MD, FACS, and Dr. Sam Bae, DDS, MD, Three Rivers Oral and Facial Surgery provides the full scope of oral and maxillofacial services ranging from wisdom teeth removal to corrective jaw surgery. The team can also diagnose and treat facial injuries, perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures, and administer I.V. sedation & outpatient general anesthesia. Three Rivers utilizes the most advanced techniques and technology available to deliver exceptional clinical outcomes to patients in Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, and Yamhill counties. Always at the forefront of education, Dr. Petrisor and Dr. Bae also help train the next generation of oral and maxillofacial surgeons through their long-standing involvement in the Oregon Health and Science University's Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Program.

"It was important to us to partner with a group that aligned with our culture and shared our vision for the future," said Dr. Petrisor. "We'd been approached by a number of other groups, but none of them seemed to make sense since we're young and we have a long runway. Merging our practice into Allied's network enables us to maximize and optimize that runway."

Three Rivers Oral and Facial Surgery marks Allied's first practice in Oregon and sixth on the west coast. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Allied OMS has a total of 13 partner practices serving patients out of 20 locations across California, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity™. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership™; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit http://www.alliedoms.com.

About Three Rivers Oral and Facial Surgery

Three Rivers Oral and Facial Surgery provides a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery to patients in Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, and Yamhill counties, along with the rest of the Pacific Northwest. With a combined 18 years of experience, the board-certified doctors' expertise ranges from wisdom teeth removal to corrective jaw surgery, including techniques designed to rebuild bone structure with minimal surgical intervention. The team can also diagnose and treat facial injuries and perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures – all with optimal patient comfort in mind. Learn more at https://www.threeriversofs.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/6/prweb18710525.htm