Influence Weekly Reaches Milestone Twenty Thousand Influencer Marketing Professionals to its Weekly Newsletter

Influence Weekly has reached the milestone of 20,000 subscribers to its weekly newsletter. Known for its editorial coverage of the influencer marketing space, creator economy and social media platform, New Monaco Media has grown the Influencer Weekly Newsletter 300 percent since its acquisition of the newsletter in September 2020.
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
"After InfluenceWeekly joined New Monaco Media's digital portfolio of brands in 2020, our first area of focus was to establish the newsletter as the go-to outlet for all news in the Influencer Marketing space. Since then, we've worked hard to learn what our readers are looking for and to establish a trustworthy relationship with our subscribers. Our team has expanded our newsletter strategy to include content that is relevant to anyone in the influencer space, from CMO's at national brands, to creators looking to jump start their careers," said David Adler, Managing Director at New Monaco Media. "The rapid growth of our newsletter subscribers is a testament to the work our team has done and has skyrocketed this digital platform into the top in the industry."
New Monaco Media's Influence Weekly newsletter is a weekly newsletter that accompanies its Net Influencer web property, the world foremost website that covers the influencer marketing industry. The company plans on expanding its editorial coverage of the space to include interviews with both creator economy business founders as well as creators providing a one shop stop on all things creator economy.
