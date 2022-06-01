The Paseo To Host 29th Annual Pasadena Chalk Festival On Father's Day Weekend

Proceeds to Benefit Light Bringer Project, a Non-Profit Pasadena-Based Arts Organization Serving Public School Students Throughout Los Angeles County

The Paseo, an open-air lifestyle shopping center in downtown Pasadena (http://www.thepaseopasadena.com), together with Light Bringer Project, a non-profit Pasadena-based arts organization (http://www.lightbringerproject.org), will host the 29th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Father's Day weekend, June 18th and 19th. The event is free to attend and open to the public. In addition to showcasing the work of hundreds of talented chalk artists, the 2022 event will focus on fundraising with donations as well as proceeds from the art gallery/silent auction benefitting the Light Bringer Project's arts education programs for underserved youth. Each year, the Light Bringer Project reaches more than 3,500 students from 10 low-income public schools in Los Angeles County with its programs and services. Donations to the Light Bringer Project can be made on-site during the chalk festival or online here: http://www.lightbringerproject.org/support.

Nearly three decades in the making, the Pasadena Chalk Festival has become a coveted family-friendly event attracting thousands of art-appreciating fans to The Paseo to celebrate the history and centuries-old artistry of street painting. This year's event will shine a spotlight on the talents of nearly 600 chalk artists who will work simultaneously, using more than 25,000 sticks of pastel chalk to create hundreds of life-sized murals. Blick Art Materials will provide the chalk for the artists to use to create their murals at the festival as well as new, unpainted 12" x 12" canvases for artists to use to create paintings for the art gallery and silent auction. For photos of some of the most creative murals from past Pasadena Chalk Festivals, visit http://ow.ly/yPAe30skEaj.

"We're incredibly grateful for the generosity shown to the Light Bringer Project and our mission each year during the Pasadena Chalk Festival," says Thomas Coston, President, Light Bringer Project. "The festival is a highly unique community event showcasing some truly amazing and inspirational pieces of art. It also provides a wonderful opportunity for the public to learn about the programs and services we deliver to underserved public school children throughout Los Angeles County. We are so happy to once again partner with The Paseo to host this remarkable event and we invite everyone who lives in or visits Pasadena and its surrounding communities to take part in this year's festivities."

During the 2022 Pasadena Chalk Festival, there will be music and entertainment with a number of must-attend events and attractions, including:



Live Music: This year, there will be six musical performances by talented bands and musicians in a variety of genres. On Saturday, June 18th, visitors to the Pasadena Chalk Festival will enjoy the sounds of Taylor Plenn (Jazz, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.), The Carlos Ordiano Trio (Latin Jazz, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) and La Güera Chakaloza y Sus 5 Animales (Norteño, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.). On Sunday, June 19th, the crowd will be entertained by Rhythms of the Village Band (Nigerian Highlife Fusion 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.), Lucas/Heaven (RnB/Jazz, 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.), and Spaghetti Cumbia (Cumbiaquero, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.). For photos of these talented music artists, visit http://ow.ly/m1Bi30skEAH.

Bazic Kidz Land: Saturday and Sunday, June 18th and 19th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. near El Cholo

21st Annual Pasadena Police Classic Car Show: Sunday, June 19th

Animation Alley: Animation art and animators in action

Chalk of Fame: Movie-themed chalk art

Artist Gallery/Silent Auction: Affordable small painted canvases and other merchandise for sale near the main stage with proceeds benefitting the Light Bringer Project

Artist Awards Ceremony: Takes place at the conclusion of the festival on Sunday, June 19th, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participating artists and shopping center visitors will select the most outstanding murals for a variety of awards including The Paseo People's Choice Award; Best in Festival; and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners as well as a variety of other winner categories. Artists will be competing for a series of exciting prizes.

Five Programs Benefitting from the Pasadena Chalk Festival

The Light Bringer Project directs all proceeds from the festival to support five important educational programs, each provided at no cost to public schools in the area:

1. L.A. Futures Program: This cutting-edge program pairs public high school students with some of Los Angeles' leading advertising, marketing, media and digital communications firms. Students get an inside look into industry practices, processes, and the development of projects from concept to completion. The organization works closely with the Pasadena Unified School District's (PUSD) Career Pathways office to build awareness of creative career options for students in the high school art academies.

2. Room 13: A movement originally conceived in Scotland, Room 13 is now an international network of student-driven creative studios. The Light Bringer Project brought Room 13 to the United States and established the first studios in Southern California. Currently, there are four Room 13 creative studios operating in the PUSD.

3. Locavore Lit LA: Locavore Lit LA is an online literary resource for teachers and an in-classroom experience for students designed to spark a love of writing among underserved public school students in Los Angeles. The program helps connect students and the stories and poetry they study with the creators of those pieces, engaging the students in dialogue and helping them develop their own writing skills. The program currently serves Los Angeles and will branch into Pasadena this fall.

4. Expressing Feelings: The Expressing Feelings Through Art program is dedicated to mental health recovery and wellness. Students served by the program each year are challenged to create a work of art that expresses an emotion they are experiencing in their teenage life, then write an accompanying statement that sheds light on their visual imagery.

5. Science Fiction Competitions: Together with Omega Sci-Fi, the Light Bringer Project holds two annual science fiction writing competitions – one for adults (Roswell Prize) and one for teens (Tomorrow Prize) – to nurture up-and-coming sci-fi writing talent in Los Angeles and around the world.

Photos from the 2021 Virtual Pasadena Chalk Festival can be found here: https://pasadenachalkfestival.org/gallery/, photos from the virtual 2020 Virtual Pasadena Chalk Festival can be found here https://pasadenachalkfestival.org/gallery/2020-virtual-pasadena-chalk-festival/, and photos of the winning chalk art murals from the 2019 Pasadena Chalk Festival can be found here: https://pasadenachalkfestival.org/winners/.

About Light Bringer Project

Light Bringer Project is a nonprofit Pasadena-based arts organization founded in 1990 by residents who were exploring the historic contributions that artists, architects and craftsmen made to the local environment. Inspired by these achievements, its founders imagined ways to bring more of today's artists and their creative resources into the mainstream of community life. Today, the organization is widely known for delivering arts and educational programs to underserved youth in the greater Pasadena and Los Angeles areas. To learn more, visit Light Bringer Project's website at http://www.lightbringerproject.org and follow it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Paseo

The Paseo is a 400,000-square-foot mixed-use outdoor lifestyle project in Pasadena, California, covering three city blocks with office space, shops, restaurants, Hyatt Place hotel and 400 loft-style apartment homes. Discover The Paseo, a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment located in the heart of historic downtown Pasadena, California. Shop at a beautiful outdoor lifestyle center featuring West Elm, Bath & Body Works and DSW, and dine at restaurants including El Cholo Café, Great Maple, Yard House, and more. Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hours at restaurants and select specialty shops may vary. Visit http://www.thepaseopasadena.com for more information and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

