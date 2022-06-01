Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held, Releases Report on Brand Value

Ocean Tomo, LLC, a Part of J.S. Held, a global consulting firm that provides specialized technical, scientific, financial, and advisory services, releases its Brand Report focused on providing a practical and actionable understanding of the drivers of brand value.

Ocean Tomo, LLC, a part of J.S. Held released its Brand Report, providing a practical and actionable understanding of the drivers of brand value. In the report, Ocean Tomo leverages years of firm experience conducting countless brand valuations.

Through the Ocean Tomo Brand Report, we provide a glimpse into our perspective of what makes brands valuable. "Ocean Tomo's service offerings that cover IP from a litigation, valuation, strategic, and transactional perspective put us in a unique position to be able to understand brands and the role they play in the marketplace," notes Ocean Tomo Director, Noor Al-Banna. Ultimately, each brand and the context surrounding its use are unique and there are exceptions to every rule. Therefore, it is critical that businesses, appraisers, litigators, and others take such unique considerations into account when evaluating brands.

The year-long market study that preceded the publishing of this report identified a great deal of inconsistent and often impractical guidance on brand value analyses. To address this market need, "The Ocean Tomo Brand Report provides an insightful and pragmatic roadmap for understanding the key drivers of brand value," remarks Andrew Goldstein, a Valuation Analyst at Ocean Tomo.

Marketing departments can struggle to articulate the relationship between their brands and profits and are therefore often unprepared to either justify or quantify the need for long-term investment in brand assets. "With the growing dominance of online and virtual commerce, brand assets have become a central focus of consumers and vital assets to the success of commercial firms. Given their importance, the ability to identify and measure the key metrics affecting brand value is a baseline for effective asset management," explains Greg Campanella, a Managing Director at Ocean Tomo.

Brands are ubiquitous and can be valuable intangible assets. Sonja Popovich, an Expert Testimony Analyst at Ocean Tomo adds, "Ocean Tomo sees brands as powerful assets for any business. Without successful branding, even the best products or services risk obscurity. Understanding how to build and capitalize on the value of your brand will help create a foundation for communicating its potential to the marketplace." The framework outlined in the Ocean Tomo Brand Report sheds light on the most important factors in order to communicate value to customers, marketers, and board rooms and to quantify the financial value of a brand.

To learn more, download the Ocean Tomo Brand Report here: https://www.oceantomo.com/media-center-item/brand-report/ or contact Andrew Goldstein at agoldstein@oceantomo.com or +1 415 946 2572; or Sonja Popovich at spopovich@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 4432.

About Ocean Tomo

Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo, LLC provides Financial Expert, Management Consulting, and Advisory services related to intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes.

Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; accounting investigations and financial forensics; technology and intangible asset valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage.

Intangible assets comprise 90 percent of business value but are also subject to significant impairment due to enterprise and regulatory compliance risk. Ocean Tomo assists clients – corporations, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – in realizing Intellectual Capital Equity® value broadly defined.

Ocean Tomo is a part of J.S. Held, a global consulting firm. With more than 100 offices globally, J.S. Held assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ocean_tomo_a_part_of_j_s_held_releases_report_on_brand_value/prweb18712978.htm