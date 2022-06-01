Ventura Air Services Achieves Prestigious ARGUS Platinum Rating

Ventura Air Services, a growing private charter aviation company based in Farmingdale, Long Island, NY, has achieved the prestigious ARGUS Platinum Rating. This designation places the company in the upper 25 percent of nearly 600 rated U.S.-based charter operators and further validates a commitment to the highest level of safety held by only an elite group of operators around the globe

"At Ventura Air Services we have a culture that is built on a commitment to operational excellence. We have always made safety our number one priority. Receiving the ARGUS Platinum Rating validates that we have taken the right approach," said Nick Tarascio, CEO of Ventura Air Services.

The ARGUS Platinum Rating is the highest level of the ARGUS audit standard which is awarded only to those air charter operators who have demonstrated successful implementation of industry best safety practices relative to their operations and maintenance. The ARGUS Platinum Rating consists of an audit that takes an in-depth look into the quality of documented processes in place, in addition to the strength of the Safety Management System implemented by the operation. Receiving a Platinum rating means the operation was examined over several days by a team of on-site auditors and subsequently completed all corrective actions necessary to meet the standard.

Currently in the ARGUS ratings system, there are 584 total rated operators; 134 Platinum, 7 Gold Plus and 442 Gold. There are a total of 25 total operators ARGUS-rated with a fleet of 10 or more aircraft, of which only 11 (or 44 percent), like Ventura Air Services, have achieved a Platinum rating.

"The ARGUS Platinum rating shows that Ventura embraces best practices and that we have a culture that is focused on implementing the highest of safety well beyond federal mandates. Our clients and the brokers we work with can be confident in choosing and recommending us. This distinction reaffirms that each of our aircraft, our personnel and our operation have met and exceeded the highest standards in the industry," added Tarascio.

In addition to the ARGUS Platinum designation, Ventura Air Services also received the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations, or IS-BAO Stage 1 certification. IS-BAO is a code of best practices that serves as the gold standard for business aviation around the world.

About Ventura Air Services

Ventura Air Services has been providing charter, sales and aircraft maintenance services for more than 60 years. The company's fleet includes Bombardier Challenger 604s, Learjet 55's, Learjet 35A's and Cessna Citation Excel 560's. Its Aircraft can accommodate between 7 and 11 passengers and are available for flights anywhere in the Western Hemisphere. As a certiﬁed FAA Part 145 repair station, Ventura maintains, manages and repairs all of its own charter aircraft. A critical part of the company's operation is providing dozens of life-saving organ transplant flights for major New York area hospitals each month. For more information about Ventura Air Services visit: http://www.venturajet.com.

About ARGUS International Inc.

ARGUS International, Inc. (ARGUS) is the worldwide leader in specialized aviation services that allow organizations around the globe to improve their operational and business decision making. ARGUS provides world-class aviation software and business management solutions, including TRAQPak, PRISM ARMOR SMS, and AVMOSYS Flight Scheduling Software. ARGUS Charter operator ratings are the most recognized and requested independent source of overall operator quality. TRAQPak provides industry leading market intelligence data and research services, as well as expert aviation consulting.

