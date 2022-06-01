Magne-Tech Launches Rigel II-H, A Helmet Light Kit to Enhance Off-Road Riding Safety

The Rigel II-H light kit includes a powerful, lightweight rechargeable flashlight with a patent-pending magnetic, directional, coupling system and multiple lighting modes.

A reliable helmet light can be a lifesaver for ATV, snowmobile, and dirt bike riders. Rigel II-H, launching today, is a helmet light kit that magnetically attaches and detaches a powerful flashlight, with directional accuracy, to ATV, snowmobile, and dirt bike helmets. Rigel II (magnetic flashlight) can also be augmented with a magnetic belt clip for everyday carry, or a magnetic wall mount that attaches to any flat surface.

People who ride ATVs, snowmobiles, and dirt bikes rely on artificial lighting when ambient lighting is too low to see the pathway or their equipment. Current helmet lighting options are bulky, cumbersome and don't easily attach and detach from helmets. Off-road riders and outdoor enthusiasts need a light that can be attached to a helmet to provide light wherever they look or detached and used as an ordinary flashlight.

Rigel II-H is a convenient, lightweight, and powerful helmet light kit that fits standard helmet sizes and has multiple lighting modes to help keep riders safe and offer flexibility for almost any riding condition. With its optional accessories, Rigel II is an ideal companion for other outdoor adventures like hiking, camping, fishing and hunting. The powerful, lightweight flashlight comes with a rechargeable 18650 Li-ion battery with an integrated micro-usb port for easy charging and charge indicator. The flashlight can also be used for working on home projects or used in other low-light environments.

The patent-pending magnetic coupling system allows people to easily attach and detach Rigel II from wherever it's being used with the ease of powerful neodymium magnets. Thanks to Magne-Tech's patent-pending magnetic coupling system, Rigel II-H maintains directional accuracy, so the flashlight returns to the same direction every time it's attached to its complementary mount (i.e. self-zeroing).

"We're excited about the development of this lighting kit that can benefit outdoor enthusiasts, from ATV and dirt bike riders to avid hikers and campers," said Joel Jacobson, creator of Rigel II-H and founder of Magne-Tech. "This has the potential to not only help keep ATV, dirt bike, and snowmobile riders safe but it can even be used around the house or at the campsite."

Invite light on any riding adventure with Rigel II-H. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/rigel.

About Magne-Tech

Founded by professional engineer and entrepreneur Joel Jacobson, Magne-Tech is a family owned e-commerce business located in Utah. Magne-Tech's flashlights are designed from the ground up using the latest in driver, power, and reflector technology. Once you become a part of the Magne-Tech family, you'll be able to stick it where you want it. For more information, visit https://magne-tech.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/magne_tech_launches_rigel_ii_h_a_helmet_light_kit_to_enhance_off_road_riding_safety/prweb18712754.htm