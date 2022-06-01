IT Solutions Named to CRN's Prestigious Solution Provider 500 List

Ranking Honors Best-in-Class Global MSP Businesses and Leaders in Managed Services

IT Solutions, a top-rated Managed Service Provider of IT support, strategy and services for businesses and nonprofits in the Mid-Atlantic region, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored it with inclusion on its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.

"We have always been committed to protecting our clients with the highest level of security possible while facilitating maximum productivity and efficiency," said IT Solutions CEO Garrett Graney. "Our success in this area is directly reflected in the accolades and awards we receive."

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue. As a benchmark for firms whose forward-thinking approach is changing the landscape of technology, it serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies.

"My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these IT industry companies and the technology suppliers with whom they partner.

The past year has been marked by numerous successes for IT Solutions, from reaching a major contribution milestone with its philanthropic work to the widespread adoption of its Security as a Service platform. Launched in early 2021, the platform has since had a very positive impact on improving network and data security for the firm's clients. Fully cloud-hosted, the service pairs leading-edge technology with award-winning expertise, combining an IDS (Intrusion Detection System) with SIEM (Security Incident and Event Management) that promotes compliance and helps firms meet cyber insurance requirements.

"We are humbled by this newest honor and thank all of our associates and clients for continuing with us on this extraordinary journey," Graney concluded. "All indicators are that 2022 will be another momentous year."

