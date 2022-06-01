Celebrated Author and Kalamazoo Valley Alumnae NoViolet Bulawayo to Read from Her New Book During June 3 Art Hop

Kalamazoo Valley Community College alumnae NoViolet Bulawayo, the author of two books, "We Need New Names" and "Glory," is returning to Kalamazoo for special programs on June 3. Her first book "We Need New Names" was a finalist for the Booker Prize and won the PEN/Hemingway Award, the Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction and numerous other literary awards.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
Kalamazoo Valley Community College alumnae NoViolet Bulawayo, the author of two books, "We Need New Names" and "Glory," is returning to Kalamazoo for special programs on June 3. Her first book "We Need New Names" was a finalist for the Booker Prize and won the PEN/Hemingway Award, the Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction and numerous other literary awards.
"Glory," her second novel, was published earlier this year to rave reviews. Bulawayo moved to the United States from Zimbabwe and graduated from Kalamazoo Valley in 2003. She completed her education with a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing at Cornell University. There, she was a recipient of the Truman Capote Fellowship. She also was a Stegner Fellow at Stanford University.
A luncheon honoring her accomplishments will be held at the college's Anna Whitten Hall on June 3 at noon. Following the luncheon Bulawayo will read from her new book and take questions from the audience.
At 5:30 p.m. during Art Hop at Anna Whitten Hall, Bulawayo will present another reading from "Glory." At 6:30 p.m., she will be available to sign books at the Center for New Media after the presentation of winners of the college's 11th Juried Alumni+ Art Show.
A total of 29 alumni artists have submitted 53 pieces of work that are included in the Alumni+ Art Show. The juried show will be on display throughout the month of June and includes many different types of art. It is meant to provide an opportunity for former students to showcase their talent while competing for cash prizes.
Copies of "Glory" are available in advance at the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Bookstore, This is a Bookstore and at other local retailers. Copies of the book will also be available for sale on June 3 during both programs.
Anna Whitten Hall is located on the college's Arcadia Commons Campus in downtown Kalamazoo. Parking is available in the Eleanor Street parking ramp.
Media Contact: Linda Depta
Foundation Director and Director of Development
ldepta@kvcc.edu or 269.488.4821
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/celebrated_author_and_kalamazoo_valley_alumnae_noviolet_bulawayo_to_read_from_her_new_book_during_june_3_art_hop/prweb18712391.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.