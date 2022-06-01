Henson Group and Ingram Micro Cloud Align to Target Record-Breaking Azure Sales

The Henson Group, an elite Azure Expert MSP, and Ingram Micro Cloud, operator of one of the world's largest cloud marketplaces for the channel, have announced a multi-year agreement designed to drive record-breaking Azure sales. The alliance was announced following Ingram Micro Cloud Summit '22 where Henson Group was recognized with the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace Growth Partner of the Year Award.

"We appreciate the recognition from Ingram Micro Cloud," explained Henson Group Chief Revenue Officer, David Wright, "and the best way to show it is to commit to even greater achievement in the coming year!"

To further enable Henson Group to achieve this remarkable milestone in Azure sales, Ingram Micro Cloud is investing in sales and marketing resources to help more customers navigate their journey to the cloud. Ingram Micro, also designated as an Azure Expert MSP, helps IT channel partners grow faster and more profitably through targeted services, consistently expanded offering portfolios and contributing first-class in-house support to their partner network.

The Henson Group adds this most recent Cloud Summit '22 Partner Award accolade to a long list of awards and achievements including multiple Microsoft Partner of The Year Awards, Inc 500, Channel Futures Top MSP Award, Redmond Channel Partner Magazine's List of the Top 350 Microsoft Partners in the US, ChannelE2E's Top MSP Award, previous Ingram Micro Partner of The Year awards and more. Their professional recognition includes being named as one of fewer than 100 Azure Expert MSPs worldwide, Azure Advanced Specialization Partner, Azure ISV Specialist, Azure GoFast, Azure Non-Profit Partner, Azure Solution Assessment Partner, and Microsoft CAF/AMP Partner.

Henson Group CEO David Fuess added, "Our customers rely on us for their Microsoft Azure managed services, and we take pride in being their trusted source and facilitating the best experience possible," said Henson Group CEO, David Fuess. "We've invested a great deal into our global team and optimization strategy to ensure our commitment to service excellence—Maintaining lock-step with Ingram Micro Cloud is a key part of that strategy."

"The Henson Group's future looks to be very bright," applauded John Dusett, Executive Director, Ingram Micro Cloud. "At Ingram Micro Cloud, we're devoted to providing support to our partners in acquiring and maintain ability to serve more customers moving to the cloud—The business alignment we share with the Henson Group increases each of our opportunities to continue demonstrating the value and capability we each provide today's cloud consumer."

About The Henson Group

Founded in 2002, The Henson Group has grown to become an award-winning team of over 650 IT experts serving customers in more than 30 countries around the world with licensing, consulting, and managed services focused on Cloud Solutions based on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform, 24/7/365 Support, Business Intelligence, Virtualization, System Management, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and related technologies. Learn more about The Henson Group at http://www.HensonGroup.com.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at http://www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

