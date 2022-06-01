Decent Labs Launches Fractal, Empowering Developers with the Tools Needed to Easily Build and Manage DAOs

Fractal provides the essential tooling Web3 developers need to improve traditional organizational structures.

Decent Labs, a Web3 accelerator and venture studio, launches Fractal on mainnet, a turnkey solution for developers to utilize in building, funding, governing, and scaling the decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) of the future.

DAOs overcome the flaws of traditional organizations but lack the infrastructure and standardization that enables them to scale. Fractal provides a framework that enables any individual or business to create a DAO, setting DAOs on course to form the foundation for the future of business.

"DAOs provide the ability to build programmable organizations with automated infrastructure. These are the organizations that are necessary to building Web3 and ensuring it remains fully decentralized. With Fractal we aim to accelerate DAO creation by providing a toolkit that's simple to use and comprehensive, empowering the next generation of visionaries to launch transformative global movements, businesses, and social collectives harnessing the power of open-source, decentralized technology," shared Parker McCurley, CEO of Decent Labs and Founder of Decent DAO.

Fractal is open source, free, and composable with popular DeFi protocols, promoting maximum participation and enabling developers to launch full-featured DAOs that includes modules for:



Governance tokens

Proposals, votes, and executions

Treasuries

Fundraising mechanisms

Vesting

Payroll systems

Liquidity incentive programs

Since 2017, Decent Labs has helped launch over 30 groundbreaking cryptocurrency products, and their agency-meets-accelerator model has enabled entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions and take part in transforming the blockchain ecosystem. Now, Decent Labs will transition into operating as Decent DAO –the first DAO to launch using Fractal.

Decent DAO is an open-source collective dedicated to connecting contributors across the crypto ecosystem with the cutting-edge tools and technologies they need to build thriving, self-sufficient communities. This move signals a shift in focus into community and developer empowerment by way of Decent DAO.

About Decent Labs and Decent DAO

Decent Labs is a Web3-focused venture studio that aims to create a more equitable society by building groundbreaking projects with decentralization and transparency at their core. Since 2017, Decent Labs has incubated over 30 products in its design & technology agency, with customers including Celsius, Portis, and BRD, the latter of which was acquired by Coinbase. Decent Labs now functions as Decent DAO, to identify gaps in digital financial markets and develop solutions from the ground up, from vision through development, design, launch, and scale. Decent DAO strives to set the standard for how things should be done in Web3 by building, funding and governing decentralized, open-source tools that enable everyone to work in more transparent, equitable, and humane systems.

