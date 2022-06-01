RemedyIQ Provides Revenue Cycle Solutions for Healthcare Providers

We work to make sure your organization is paid accurately, efficiently, and quickly.

Collecting payments and identifying leakage in the revenue cycle remains a top priority for healthcare providers. External factors like complex reimbursement methodologies, electronic medical record enhancements, contracting pressures, along with staffing shortages have compounded the situation and increased pressure on providers to find a workable solution to the problem. RemedyIQ empowers healthcare organizations with the tools, insights, and data-supported root cause analysis they need to be successful.

RemedyIQ was launched by founding partners Sarah Lewis, Matthew Thomas, and Vanessa Fix who together bring over 50 years of industry experience, working with clients from single rural to the largest multi-state, multi-facility systems, including hospitals, physicians, and ambulatory surgical centers. Their demonstrated track record of accomplishments includes leading teams which collected over $100 million annually behind all other processes, technology, and vendors, while also partnering with clients to fix systemic issues to prevent future leakage.

"Billions of dollars are left on the table every year due to denials, underpayments, and incorrect or incomplete billing and coding. We believe there is an opportunity to holistically improve processes to decrease costs, enhance the patient experience and increase the overall financial health of providers. We create and implement remedies to address the underlying causes because treating the symptom isn't enough," Sarah Lewis said.

"The advantage we bring is that we believe the remedy lies within an organization's people, processes, and technology, and our mission is to help them find it. By doing so, we empower our clients so they can do what they do best, help, care, and heal their patients," Matthew Thomas said.

RemedyIQ revenue cycle solutions are customized based on each client's individual needs. The company partners existing technology with payer-specific parameters to ensure your organization is paid accurately, efficiently, and quickly. As a trusted partner, you can depend on RemedyIQ to provide "actionable insight, not just reports; and sustainable solutions, not band-aids."

"We offer healthcare providers actionable steps to improve expected reimbursement which will improve visibility into payer practices, cash flow, and resource management. Adding provider-tailored and technology-enabled workflow modifications increases efficiency, which in turn accelerates cash and eliminates redundant work efforts," Vanessa Fix concluded.

To learn more about how RemedyIQ can help with your revenue cycle concerns, email us at mailto:info@remedyiq.com [info@remedyiq.com __title__ null] and a member of our team will contact you to discuss your organization's needs.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/6/prweb18710208.htm