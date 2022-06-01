Brand New Hempvana Rollerball Applicator Delivers Fast, Mess-Free Pain Relief

When long days come with aches and pains, Hempvana's new product targets pain fast to cut down on recovery time and get you back on your feet.

When long days and even longer to-do lists take their toll on our bodies with aches and pains, it seems like there is never enough time to recover. Hempvana has launched a new product to speed up the recovery process and get people feeling better, faster. The brand new maximum strength Hempvana Rollerball Original Pain Relief Lotion with Hemp Seed Oil now joins Hempvana's proven lineup of pain relief products.

According to the CDC, arthritis—or joint inflammation—is the most common cause of disability among adults residing in the United States. Due to the pain it causes, arthritis limits everyday activities for 24 million Americans. In an effort to relieve the pain, people look to the surplus of pain medication and drugs that exist today. However, none offer immediate relief, and many people either can't or won't use certain medications. In addition, for a long time, topical pain relief didn't go through a lot of innovation to improve its efficacy. However, Hempvana has been reversing that trend with its pain relief products since 2018.

Hempvana has been designing and releasing innovative products using a blend of FDA-approved, high-quality ingredients with natural remedies since 2018. This topical pain relief cream allows you to target specific pain areas and was designed to enhance rapid absorption - providing fast and targeted relief. The ingredients responsible for the strength and speed of absorption are the active ingredient Tromaline Salicylate for pain relief and the 100% pure hemp seed oil to deliver unparalleled moisture while aiding in absorption. Unlike many other topical pain products, it's odor-free with no gross medicine smells, and the non-greasy formula doesn't irritate or burn.

The new Rollerball Original Pain Relief Lotion with Hemp Seed Oil combines Hempvana's targeted pain cream with a sleek rollerball applicator. Five stainless steel rollerballs deeply massage the lotion where you need relief fast. The innovative applicator is completely mess-free so the product goes where you want it, and nowhere you don't.

About Hempvana: Hempvana is a US-based, family-run company founded in 2018. Following their belief in marrying nature and science, Hempvana combines the benefits of plants with known active ingredients listed by the FDA. They do not believe anyone should have to compromise when it comes to pain relief. After multiple iterations of product formulas, testing, and trials, Hempvana is confident in its premium line of pain relief products. So start enjoying life again - without pain.

Check out Hempvana's site for additional information and to check out and purchase their diverse line of pain relief products for yourself.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/brand_new_hempvana_rollerball_applicator_delivers_fast_mess_free_pain_relief/prweb18710109.htm