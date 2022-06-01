Commercial UAV Expo Projects 200+ Exhibitors from Around the Globe

Exhibit floor expanded to accommodate overwhelming demand as best-in-class UAS solutions providers continue to book space for 2022 edition, September 6-8
PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, have announced an impressive list of top UAS companies from around the globe that have signed on to exhibit at the 2022 event. More than 200 companies are projected and 175 have officially confirmed. Commercial UAV Expo will take place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
"Commercial UAV Expo is the definitive event for professionals from across the globe integrating and operating commercial UAS," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of Commercial UAV Expo. "The 2022 show floor will be brimming with more than 200 organizations showcasing best-in-class solutions, creating the opportunity for attendees to compare and qualify hundreds of solutions, engage with technical leads and current users, and find the right tools for their ever-changing needs. We had to reconfigure our floor plan to meet the demand and are on track to exceed our previous record with more exhibitors than ever before - that's a ringing endorsement from the industry."
Countries represented at the event are far-reaching and represent the global breadth of the commercial UAV industry, including a Czech Republic Pavilion and exhibitors from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Norway, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay, United States and Vietnam.
The list of exhibitors that will be showcasing best-in-class UAS is growing daily, and currently includes these organizations:
4S Mapper
A2Z Drone Delivery, LLC
Aaceses Ihmire
ACSL Ltd.
AEE Technology Inc
Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions Inc. (AVSS)
Aero Systems West
AEROLUXURY
Aerospace Arizona Association
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
Air6 Systems
Airborne Public Safety Association
AirData UAS
Airial Robotics, Inc.
AirWise Solutions
Aloft
Alynix
Amazon Prime Air
Amprius
Applanix Corporation
arcsky
Ascent AeroSystems
ASTRALite
Astrium Inc.
Autel Robotics
Avision, Inc.
BAAM Tech
Baldwin Safety & Compliance
Balko Tech
Biokinetics and Associates, Ltd.
Blue Nose Aerial Imagery
Blue Vigil
BRINC
Carahsoft
Carlson Software
C-Astral Aerospace
CodigoDelSur
Colorado Drone Chargers
Commaris
Commercial UAV News
Control Point Associates, Inc
Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation
CR Flight
Culver Technologies
Cupix
Custom Power
Czech Republic Pavilion
DAT/EM Systems International
Diversity Development Network of Canada
DJI
Draganfly Innovations USA, Inc.
Drone Rescue Systems
Drone TV/Hollywood Drones
DroneDeploy
Dronedesk
Dronetag
DroneTalks
DroneUp
Emesent
Flyability SA
Freefly Systems
Frontier Precision
Fruity Chutes
Fullerton Drone Lab
Fusion Engineering Technologies B.V.
GeoCue Group
Geodetics, Inc.
Geotech Bratislava/Lidaretto
GizzMoVest LLC
Global Aerospace
GreenValley International
Gremsy
Grepow Inc.
HANCOM inSPACE Co., Ltd
Hansadrone
Hardshell Labs, Inc.
Harris Aerial
Hesai Technology Co., Ltd.
Hitec Commercial Solutions
HoverCrane
Hylium Industries, Inc.
IdeaForge
Inside Unmanned Systems
Inspired Flight Technologies LLC
InTerra LLC
Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology
Korea Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
Leica Geosystems Inc.
LiDARUSA
Luxfer MEL Technologies
Maris-Tech
Measure
MFE Rentals
MicaSense
Microdrones
Microsoft
MODUS - Mapping Operations Data Unmanned Solutions
MORAI Inc.
Nanomotion LTD
Narma Inc
Near Space Corporation
Nearthlab, Inc.
Nippon Kayaku America
Northern Plains UAS Test Site
NUAIR
NV5 Geospatial
NVBBA
OFIL LTD
P3 Tech Consulting
Parasafe
Pendleton UAS Test Range
Phase One
Phoenix LiDAR Systems
Pix4D SA
PP-Solution Inc
Propeller Aero
Qii.AI
Quantum3D Inc.
Quaternion, Inc
RIEGL USA
RIIS LLC
Robotic Skies
Seiler GeoDrones
SenseFly
SimActive Inc.
Skydio
Skyfront Corp.
Skyline Software Systems, Inc.
SKYTRAC
SMG
Sojourn
Sonoran Desert Institute-School of Unmanned Technology
Specialty Coating Systems
Spright
Strix Drones
Sunhillo Corporation
Swift Tactical Systems
Tallysman
Target Arm Inc.
Teledyne FLIR
Terrasolid
The Ohio State University
THIRDEYE ROBOTICS Co., Ltd
Tillamook UAS Test Range
TopoDOT
TraceAir Technologies
Traincroft Inc.
TruWeather Solutions
Tundra Drone AS
Uncrewed Systems Technology Magazine
University of Arizona Applied Research Corporation (UA-ARC)
UpVision
USOG (Unmanned Systems Operations Group, Inc)
UVify.co., Ltd
UViRCO Technologies Ltd
Valqari
Velary Inc.
Vertiq
Virtual Surveyor
Volatus Aerospace
VR Mesh
vRotors
Warren County Community College
WhirlyVision LLC
WiBotic Inc.
Wingtra
Women and Drones
Wonder Robotics
Workhorse Group Inc.
Workswell
xyHt
YellowScan
Zephyr Drone Simulator
View the complete exhibitor list and floor plan online.
Additional features of the exhibit hall show floor include a Startup Pavilion and University Pavilion as well as Welcome Happy Hour, Networking Reception and educational programming in the Exhibit Hall Theater. The exhibit hall complements a robust conference program of practical, actionable education developed in conjunction with commercial drone leaders including deep dive vertical industry sessions for professionals in construction, drone delivery, energy & utilities, forestry & agriculture, infrastructure & transportation, mining & aggregates, security, and surveying & mapping. Keynotes will be announced soon and include leaders from the FAA, DroneUp, Matternet, Wing, Zipline and more.
Select presentations are being produced in partnership with the Commercial Drone Alliance. Live Outdoor Flying Demonstrations will feature leading vendors showcasing systems in action providing the opportunity to see and compare systems in real-world scenarios. Additional special events include the DRONERESPONDERS Safety Summit, and Workshops and Trainings featuring night flight demos, all of which allow opportunities for hands-on demos and industry connections.
The 2022 edition of Commercial UAV Expo is building on the momentum from last year's event, which drew 1,955 verified professionals and 130 exhibitors, representing 24 countries. The full list of organizations that took part in 2021 can be found here. The 2022 event currently boasts more than 300 media and association supporters from six continents. Visit http://www.expouav.com for more information on attending or exhibiting.
Register before July 15, 2022, for early bird rates.
About Commercial UAV Expo
Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com.
Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).
For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit http://www.expouav.com or email info@expouav.com.
Questions?
Lora Burns
Commercial UAV Expo Marketing Manager
lburns@divcom.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/commercial_uav_expo_projects_200_exhibitors_from_around_the_globe/prweb18712253.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.