Commercial UAV Expo Projects 200+ Exhibitors from Around the Globe

Exhibit floor expanded to accommodate overwhelming demand as best-in-class UAS solutions providers continue to book space for 2022 edition, September 6-8

Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, have announced an impressive list of top UAS companies from around the globe that have signed on to exhibit at the 2022 event. More than 200 companies are projected and 175 have officially confirmed. Commercial UAV Expo will take place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

"Commercial UAV Expo is the definitive event for professionals from across the globe integrating and operating commercial UAS," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of Commercial UAV Expo. "The 2022 show floor will be brimming with more than 200 organizations showcasing best-in-class solutions, creating the opportunity for attendees to compare and qualify hundreds of solutions, engage with technical leads and current users, and find the right tools for their ever-changing needs. We had to reconfigure our floor plan to meet the demand and are on track to exceed our previous record with more exhibitors than ever before - that's a ringing endorsement from the industry."

Countries represented at the event are far-reaching and represent the global breadth of the commercial UAV industry, including a Czech Republic Pavilion and exhibitors from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Norway, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay, United States and Vietnam.

The list of exhibitors that will be showcasing best-in-class UAS is growing daily, and currently includes these organizations:

4S Mapper

A2Z Drone Delivery, LLC

Aaceses Ihmire

ACSL Ltd.

AEE Technology Inc

Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions Inc. (AVSS)

Aero Systems West

AEROLUXURY

Aerospace Arizona Association

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Air6 Systems

Airborne Public Safety Association

AirData UAS

Airial Robotics, Inc.

AirWise Solutions

Aloft

Alynix

Amazon Prime Air

Amprius

Applanix Corporation

arcsky

Ascent AeroSystems

ASTRALite

Astrium Inc.

Autel Robotics

Avision, Inc.

BAAM Tech

Baldwin Safety & Compliance

Balko Tech

Biokinetics and Associates, Ltd.

Blue Nose Aerial Imagery

Blue Vigil

BRINC

Carahsoft

Carlson Software

C-Astral Aerospace

CodigoDelSur

Colorado Drone Chargers

Commaris

Commercial UAV News

Control Point Associates, Inc

Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation

CR Flight

Culver Technologies

Cupix

Custom Power

Czech Republic Pavilion

DAT/EM Systems International

Diversity Development Network of Canada

DJI

Draganfly Innovations USA, Inc.

Drone Rescue Systems

Drone TV/Hollywood Drones

DroneDeploy

Dronedesk

Dronetag

DroneTalks

DroneUp

Emesent

Flyability SA

Freefly Systems

Frontier Precision

Fruity Chutes

Fullerton Drone Lab

Fusion Engineering Technologies B.V.

GeoCue Group

Geodetics, Inc.

Geotech Bratislava/Lidaretto

GizzMoVest LLC

Global Aerospace

GreenValley International

Gremsy

Grepow Inc.

HANCOM inSPACE Co., Ltd

Hansadrone

Hardshell Labs, Inc.

Harris Aerial

Hesai Technology Co., Ltd.

Hitec Commercial Solutions

HoverCrane

Hylium Industries, Inc.

IdeaForge

Inside Unmanned Systems

Inspired Flight Technologies LLC

InTerra LLC

Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology

Korea Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

Leica Geosystems Inc.

LiDARUSA

Luxfer MEL Technologies

Maris-Tech

Measure

MFE Rentals

MicaSense

Microdrones

Microsoft

MODUS - Mapping Operations Data Unmanned Solutions

MORAI Inc.

Nanomotion LTD

Narma Inc

Near Space Corporation

Nearthlab, Inc.

Nippon Kayaku America

Northern Plains UAS Test Site

NUAIR

NV5 Geospatial

NVBBA

OFIL LTD

P3 Tech Consulting

Parasafe

Pendleton UAS Test Range

Phase One

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

Pix4D SA

PP-Solution Inc

Propeller Aero

Qii.AI

Quantum3D Inc.

Quaternion, Inc

RIEGL USA

RIIS LLC

Robotic Skies

Seiler GeoDrones

SenseFly

SimActive Inc.

Skydio

Skyfront Corp.

Skyline Software Systems, Inc.

SKYTRAC

SMG

Sojourn

Sonoran Desert Institute-School of Unmanned Technology

Specialty Coating Systems

Spright

Strix Drones

Sunhillo Corporation

Swift Tactical Systems

Tallysman

Target Arm Inc.

Teledyne FLIR

Terrasolid

The Ohio State University

THIRDEYE ROBOTICS Co., Ltd

Tillamook UAS Test Range

TopoDOT

TraceAir Technologies

Traincroft Inc.

TruWeather Solutions

Tundra Drone AS

Uncrewed Systems Technology Magazine

University of Arizona Applied Research Corporation (UA-ARC)

UpVision

USOG (Unmanned Systems Operations Group, Inc)

UVify.co., Ltd

UViRCO Technologies Ltd

Valqari

Velary Inc.

Vertiq

Virtual Surveyor

Volatus Aerospace

VR Mesh

vRotors

Warren County Community College

WhirlyVision LLC

WiBotic Inc.

Wingtra

Women and Drones

Wonder Robotics

Workhorse Group Inc.

Workswell

xyHt

YellowScan

Zephyr Drone Simulator

View the complete exhibitor list and floor plan online.

Additional features of the exhibit hall show floor include a Startup Pavilion and University Pavilion as well as Welcome Happy Hour, Networking Reception and educational programming in the Exhibit Hall Theater. The exhibit hall complements a robust conference program of practical, actionable education developed in conjunction with commercial drone leaders including deep dive vertical industry sessions for professionals in construction, drone delivery, energy & utilities, forestry & agriculture, infrastructure & transportation, mining & aggregates, security, and surveying & mapping. Keynotes will be announced soon and include leaders from the FAA, DroneUp, Matternet, Wing, Zipline and more.

Select presentations are being produced in partnership with the Commercial Drone Alliance. Live Outdoor Flying Demonstrations will feature leading vendors showcasing systems in action providing the opportunity to see and compare systems in real-world scenarios. Additional special events include the DRONERESPONDERS Safety Summit, and Workshops and Trainings featuring night flight demos, all of which allow opportunities for hands-on demos and industry connections.

The 2022 edition of Commercial UAV Expo is building on the momentum from last year's event, which drew 1,955 verified professionals and 130 exhibitors, representing 24 countries. The full list of organizations that took part in 2021 can be found here. The 2022 event currently boasts more than 300 media and association supporters from six continents. Visit http://www.expouav.com for more information on attending or exhibiting.

Register before July 15, 2022, for early bird rates.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com.

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit http://www.expouav.com or email info@expouav.com.

