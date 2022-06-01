Globee® Awards Issues Last Call for Best Products and Services in America Nominations

Top American Business Honors Will Accept Nominations Till June 3

The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, announced today that the last chance entry deadline for the Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards has been extended till June 3 due to the numerous requests for individual deadline extensions.

There are many categories for which your organization and the people behind its success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:



Company of the Year Awards Categories Group

Startup Awards Categories Group | Formed between 2018 and 2022

Social Media, Campaigns, Events, Mobile Web and Apps, Publications, Video, and Websites Awards Categories Group

Best Products, Services, and Solutions Awards Categories Group

Management and Professional Awards Categories Group

Department and Team of the Year Awards Categories Group

Leadership Excellence Awards Categories Group

COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group

Everyone deserves commendation for a job well done. Identify, recognize, and nominate talented executives, professionals, and employees for their achievements.

The American Best in Business Awards is open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business and work life.

A judging panel consisting of industry experts from a wide spectrum of job functions and industries will determine the Globee Award winners.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

