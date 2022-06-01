DCCM Acquires Austin based Alliance Transportation Group

DCCM, a national provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services based in Houston, Texas, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Alliance Transportation Group ("ATG").

ATG is a full-service engineering and planning consulting firm focused on complex transportation systems. In acquiring ATG, DCCM is expanding its existing partnership with industry veteran Gayle Heath, who will be continuing in her role as Chief Executive Officer of ATG.

"With an eye toward partners most aligned with DCCM's vision for strategic growth, a commitment to developing and investing in staff, and an unrelenting focus on client service, ATG presents itself as an experienced firm with a compelling approach to providing an excellent customer experience without sacrificing a superior product," said James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, CEO of DCCM. "We are thrilled to welcome ATG to the DCCM family."

"I'm excited that ATG is joining the DCCM family of companies," said Gayle Heath. "ATG's mission is to 'Make Lives Better' by providing quality planning and engineering services and products on time and within budget naturally fits with DCCM and their mission. Our customers expect excellence, and DCCM's broad and experienced resources only diversify and strengthen our capabilities. Our customers will benefit from their additional support and investment into our business."

Elie Azar, Managing Director of White Wolf, added "It's with great enthusiasm that we add ATG to the DCCM family of companies. We are excited to further expand DCCM's transportation services across the state of Texas and its surrounding regions and look forward to partnering with Gayle, Mike, and the entire ATG team in their continued growth."

About ATG

ATG is a full-service engineering and planning consulting firm that takes a fresh, innovative approach to improve the movement of people and goods through complex transportation systems. Through their innovation and expertise, ATG is focused on solutions that serve the movement of people and communities today and in the future.

For more information, please visit: https://alliance-transportation.com/.

About DCCM

DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary brand companies, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.

DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.

For more information, please visit: http://www.dccm.com.

About White Wolf

White Wolf Capital is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making both direct and indirect investments in leading middle market companies located in North America.

On the direct side, White Wolf Capital seeks both private equity as well as private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense.

In addition to making direct investments in operating companies, White Wolf Capital also looks to invest with other private fund managers as a limited partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million in assets under management, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.

For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

