Ericom ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform Wins People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Cloud Platform and Network Security Solutions

Ericom's Comprehensive, Simple, and Affordable SASE Recognized by Cybersecurity Community

Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, announced today that it has been recognized as a People's Choice Stevie® Awards Winner for Favorite New Product in the "Cloud Platform" and "Network Security Solution" categories.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small.

Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be celebrated during the awards banquet of the 2022 ABAs on June 13.

"The acknowledgement from our customers and cybersecurity leaders for Ericom's ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform demonstrates the commitment, and the critical role our innovative Zero Trust solutions play in protecting organization networks worldwide," said Gerry Grealish, Chief Marketing Officer of Ericom Software.

Ericom's ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform is a comprehensive offering that provides a host of Zero Trust capabilities aligned with Gartner's SASE and Security Services Edge (SSE) security frameworks. The solution was designed with medium sized enterprises in mind, helping them cut complexity, reduce cyber-risk, and improve performance, at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions. ZTEdge supports multiple use cases, including:



Identifying users and authenticating devices: Securely connecting the right people and devices to the right applications and resources.

Eliminating ransomware and phishing: Protecting users and their devices as they interact with the web and email.

Securing remote access to private applications and desktops: Providing a simple way to connect remote workers with private cloud and on-premises applications and remote desktops.

Controlling SaaS application access: Limiting access to public cloud apps like Office 365 or Salesforce to only authenticated and authorized users, eliminating credential theft risk and restricting data sharing privileges.

Protecting apps and data from 3rd party contractor access risks: Providing simple, secure system access for users on unmanaged devices, controlling application access and data sharing activity while also scanning traffic for malware threats and data exfiltration.

Segmenting networks and providing visibility: Segmenting and monitoring networks to stop threats like ransomware spread and detecting, blocking, and remediating intrusions.

Simplifying networking using a Cloud Area Network™: Reducing cost and complexity while improving security by connecting users, apps, servers, and containers through a high-performance Zero Trust cloud overlay network.

About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform

Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.

