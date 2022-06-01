Health-E Commerce simplifies tax-free healthcare accounts with launch of interactive eligibility lists

Industry-leading resource is the most comprehensive source for flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) eligibility information and education

More than 70 million Americans are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs), which help them pay for everyday and unexpected healthcare expenses, or save for future expenses. However, account holders often struggle to understand how they can spend these tax-free funds. Health-E Commerce, parent brand to FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com, has long been considered a leader in FSA and HSA education and its eligibility lists are the go-to source for employers, consumers, and industry organizations alike. Today, Health-E Commerce raised the bar for helping consumers understand how to use their FSA and HSA accounts by launching enhanced, interactive FSA and HSA eligibility lists.

As the first and leading online marketplaces that exclusively sell FSA- and HSA-eligible products, FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com are on a mission to simplify tax-free healthcare accounts for consumers by eliminating the guesswork and educating consumers about FSA and HSA eligibility, rules, advocacy, and how to be savvy healthcare consumers.

"There's more to FSA and HSA utilization than contacts and eyeglasses. To maximize the value of an HSA or FSA, you need to understand the many ways in which you can spend those funds," said Preston Farrington, CEO of Health-E Commerce. "Our eligibility lists are one of the most accessed resources on our sites, and are used not just by consumers, but by leading industry organizations to help educate and engage account holders. FSA Store and HSA Store have become the authority in product eligibility, and we are proud to bring advanced usability and enhanced education to the millions of people who rely on these accounts to protect their health and wellbeing."

The new eligibility lists make it easier for consumers to explore and find services and items that can be paid for with FSA and HSA funds, while engaging with deeper education on topics that will help them maximize their funds. Enhancements include:



Ability to search more than 850 eligible entries and shop more than 4,000 eligible products.

Ability to search by product name or category.

Ability to search by health need, including but not limited to allergy relief, chronic pain, diabetes management, and prenatal care.

Ability to search popular lists like organic products, allergy relief, top-sellers, high-tech health, surprisingly eligible items, and more.

Information about items that are not currently eligible and instructions for contacting political leaders to advocate for expanded eligibility.

Recently released HSA contribution limits for 2023 reflect an increase in the amount of money individuals and families can contribute to their accounts, which makes it even more important that consumers understand how they can spend these funds.

"Our customer journey is centered around education, from start to finish. Our new eligibility lists support the journey to smart healthcare spending by making it easy for consumers to use their funds for everyday or once-in-a-lifetime healthcare needs," said Farrington. "Whether you are a spender, a saver, or a retiree, and even if you do not consistently fund your account, FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com can show you how to maximize your healthcare dollars to better manage your health."

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online marketplaces that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

