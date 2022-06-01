CodeCrew Ends 2021 On A High Note - More than doubled team size, NGO assistance, client growth and more

While generating exponential revenue growth for a myriad of American businesses, as well as expanding into the international arena with clients in Hong Kong and the UK, CodeCrew, an agency with huge focus and expertise in email marketing, grew its team from 18 members to 40, doubling down on how global the workforce is, now from 17 countries around the world. CodeCrew is committed to leveraging its powers toward driving business for good.

CodeCrew, an Oakland-based email marketing agency, ended 2021 as its best year on record, servicing a record number of clients and all-time high revenue. CodeCrew had also noticed a strong benefit to a global workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agency has orchestrated revenue growth for a myriad of American businesses, as well as expanded into the international arena with clients in Hong Kong and the UK.

During this expansion, CodeCrew also increased its nonprofit endeavors, working with a record number of NGOs as well. "We're so grateful to see that we can be a change agent and not just another company out there to make a profit and nothing else. This is one of the core values we identified and set as the foundation of the business since its inception," says Alex Melone, Co-founder at CodeCrew. "This year alone, we were able to do so many things that are core to our values, whether it be planting a tiny forest with over 1400 trees, providing pro bono work to NGOs, or giving amazing folks a workplace where they actually feel valued," she explains.

The agency has chalked up many recent initiatives and accomplishments:

Growing its team from 18 members to 40, doubling down on how global the workforce is, now from 17 countries around the world. "We are proud of having a truly global workforce. When making the decision to fashion our team in this way, we realized that the global divide could be crossed comfortably given the recent strides in digital and online accessibility. Although we work across several time zones during any given 24-hour period, this does not cause any hold-ups in our workflows. During Covid, we also learned that talent also knows no boundaries - we're able to have the world's best on our team, not just the best in one small locale."

CodeCrew planted over 1400 trees across the globe - from the Amazon rainforest to many other parts of the world that our partners helped us identify as the most-needed locations for the planting of new trees. "This is in line with our belief that we should be part of a sustainable solution for our planet," Marin stresses.

Alex concludes: "We are continuously growing alongside our clients. Having serviced some of the most exciting startups and most interesting established businesses out there today, we're excited to see more in 2022 and continue knocking our clients' email revenue out of the park."

