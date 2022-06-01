Vital Launches Experience Management Tool To Improve Nursing Efficiency And Elevate Patient Satisfaction, Enables Real-Time Service Recovery

The Experience Management tool lessens the time needed for staff to understand and resolve patient concerns at a time when demands on staff are numerous and the nursing shortage is at an all-time high.

Vital, the leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered patient care experience platform, today announces the launch of its Experience Management tool. The tool gives staff real-time feedback about a patient's experience and enables a rapid and efficient way to resolve concerns, driving improvements in both nursing efficiency and patient satisfaction.

At a time of growing staff shortages, rising nursing burnout in the wake of the pandemic, and high consumer expectations of the care experience – Vital provides both patients and staff a resource to flag, identify, and remediate patient concerns as they happen.

Prior to Vital's launch, patients in the emergency department haven't had effective ways to voice concerns about their care. Left unresolved, these issues lead to lower patient satisfaction, lower HCAHPS, reduced patient loyalty, and ultimately lost downstream revenue for health systems. Vital ensures patients' concerns are addressed quickly, by the appropriate member on staff, all while reducing demands on providers.

Patient Satisfaction in the Emergency Department

Built into Vital's ERAdvisor solution, the Experience Management tool makes it easy for patients to provide feedback about their care. Beyond viewing personalized visit information such as wait times, status of test results, discharge information and more, patients can now use ERAdvisor to relay concerns and issues during their visit. The result is a more efficient way to manage the care experience and improve patient satisfaction scores.

"Patient satisfaction issues in the emergency department are not always known or clear. Yet, hospitals rely on nurses to uncover, understand, and address patient concerns in an effort to keep patient satisfaction performance high. Vital makes it easier for them to do that," says Aaron Patzer, CEO/Co-Founder of Vital Software.

How It Works

Through an SMS message sent directly to the patient's mobile phone, patients can rate their experience on a 5 star scale. If 3 stars or less is selected, Vital automatically flags this as a patient concern and triages the concern to the most appropriate person in the hospital:

Patients receive a text invite to take the survey, designed to be intuitive, fast, and easy to complete

-- A patient complaint will be escalated if the patient selects 3 stars or below

-- The appropriate staff will receive a notification, along with context around the concern (e.g. "I don't understand my medication")

-- If a 5 star rating is selected, Vital redirects the patient to leave a Google review

Proven Impact:

-- Vital's Experience Management solution has already seen great results in just 2 months at its pilot hospitals:

-- Patients are using it: On average, about 60% of patients engage with Vital's ERAdvisor app

-- Feedback from care providers has been overwhelmingly positive: Providers felt it helped give them a helpful heads-up on patient complaints and that they were able to intervene before patients left the ED

-- Google reviews have improved: Pilot hospitals have already seen the positive impact through Google review scores, with one hospital increasing from 3.8 to 4.4 stars.

"Vital's Experience Management tool has already had a positive impact on our Google ratings, and we only implemented it a few weeks ago," said Jess Allen, Director, Emergency Services at Chandler Regional Medical Center. "It's extremely rare to see that type of immediate ROI."

About Vital

Vital is a modern software for hospital emergency departments that makes it easier to communicate and engage with patients. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Vital engages patients in their emergency department and inpatient visit, improving patient satisfaction, keeping patients in-network, and generating millions in additional revenue. Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer), and Emory Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is HIPAA-compliant, and a cloud-based software that sits on top of any existing electronic health record system (EHR): Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and more. The company's investors include Transformation Capital, First Round Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), Bragiel Brothers, Meridian Street Capital, Refactor Capital, Vivek Garipalli, SV Angel, Jay Desai (Founder of PatientPing), Brian Manning, and Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg (Founders of Flatiron Health). For more information please visit vitaler.com or follow us on Twitter (@Vital_EHR).

