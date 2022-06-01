‎10Pearls Recognized on CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 List ‎

Leading product innovation and software development company continues to expand globally while maintaining commitment to social impact.
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
10Pearls announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 10Pearls to its 2022 Solution Provider (SP) 500 List. From a list of tens of thousands of potential candidates, five hundred companies were ultimately identified for inclusion in the list.
CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and their technology partners.
10Pearls is a global digital product innovation and software development business helping companies leverage technology to scale, innovate and transform the way they operate both internally and externally. 10Pearls has seen consistent yearly high double-digit growth while maintaining its founding principles based on positive social impact.
"We are thrilled to be part of the CRN 2022 list and celebrate this as a powerful recognition for our team that continues to excel and build trust with our customers," said 10Pearls CEO, Imran Aftab. "Our relentless focus on customer delivery and investing in our employees has allowed us to rapidly expand globally, while maintaining our human-centric values."
"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solutions providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."
10Pearls continues to expand both organically and via acquisitions in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Pakistan, Colombia, Peru and the United Kingdom. In addition to being selected to America's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, 10Pearls was named to Inc. 5000 list in 2021 for the 3rd consecutive year. Additionally, Imran Aftab, the CEO has been named Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Mid Atlantic Finalist by Ernst & Young.
CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About 10Pearls:
10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we deliver solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls' clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high growth mid-size businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, education, real estate/ prop-tech, energy, communications/media, financial services, and hi-tech. The Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double bottom line company that balances profits with social causes. https://10pearls.com/
About The Channel Company:
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/10pearls_recognized_on_crns_2022_solution_provider_500_list/prweb18709710.htm
