Altamonte Continues to Surge as Stiles Signs National Home Goods Retailer, Salon at Local Retail Center

Four new-to-market tenants have joined Marketplace at Altamonte in the last year, bringing the center to 90% leased. In addition to Conn's HomePlus and My Salon Suites, Stiles signed leases with Amped Fitness and Legacy Salon to the center in 2021 in one of Central Florida's most vibrant submarkets.

Benefiting from the rapid growth of the Orlando market, Stiles Retail Group (SRG) is announcing nearly 45,000 square feet of new leasing at Marketplace at Altamonte. National home goods retailer Conn's HomePlus and My Salon Suites join the 336,201-square foot power center located just north of downtown Orlando. Stiles Vice President Stephanie D'Amico represented the center.

Stiles has added four new-to-market tenants in the last year at Marketplace at Altamonte, which is now 90% leased. In addition to Conn's HomePlus and My Salon Suites, Stiles signed leases with Amped Fitness and Legacy Salon to the center in 2021.

A vibrant suburb of Orlando, Altamonte is poised to continue its growth with the recent approval of a 19-story, 346-unit apartment tower near Marketplace at Altamonte. The residential project is part of the overall Uptown Altamonte master plan, which will create a ground-up, mixed-use project that will feature many of the city's municipal functions along with retail, restaurant, hotel, office and a range of residential uses.

"We are excited to add these unique, quality tenants that will help accommodate the tremendous growth in Altamonte," D'Amico said. "We remain highly committed to the area and look forward to bringing additional interesting retail options to this lively community."

Located at the southeast corner of the Interstate 4/State Road 436 interchange, Marketplace at Altamonte features a diverse group of national retailers including Total Wine & More, Burlington Coat Factory, Ross, Buy Buy Baby, Picture Show Movie Theater and Florida's only Christmas Tree Shops location.

"Conn's offers a wide variety of name brand products for the home with a variety of financing options," added Stiles Senior Vice President and Broker of Record Dan Coyle. "Additionally, My Salon Suites will provide an array of services to the community while also making it easier for professionals in the beauty industry to start their own small business."

"The second floor offered a unique opportunity with ample windows on all sides and a great position on SR 436," D'Amico explained. "We had envisioned it as office space, but the pandemic forced us to reimagine the space for other users. It is truly ideal for a business such as My Salon Suites as it gives them the benefit of being in a large center without the typical interior buildout constraints of an inline space, and it offers far more suites and easy parking for customers."

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, and is on a mission to elevate home life to home love. With a growing e-commerce business and more than 150 brick-and-mortar stores across 15 states, Conn's helps customers nationwide create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including a flexible in-house credit program.

My Salon Suites, which is taking the second floor of a redeveloped outparcel at the center, offers fully equipped, sanitized, private suites for local stylists complete with Square payment integration. With more than 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada and over 5,000 members, My Salon Suites are also customizable, allowing for countless personal touches from paint and décor to product displays, ensuring that each suite matches its stylist.

Conn's was represented by Andy Hofheimer of Sitehawks and New Wave's Rich Krepak represented My Salon Suites.

