Colson Medical Announces Hjalmar Pompe van Meerdervoort as New Acumed President

Colson Medical, LLC announces Hjalmar Pompe van Meerdervoort as President, Acumed, effective June 1. Pompe van Meerdervoort succeeds Sharon Wolfington, who will transition into a new advisory role for Colson Medical, LLC. After nearly five years at Acumed, Wolfington chose to pursue other professional and personal opportunities.

Pompe van Meerdervoort brings extensive global healthcare experience with his more than 25-year career in orthopaedics and medical devices. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager, Reconstruction at Smith+Nephew where he led the commercial functions for Smith+Nephew's reconstructive joint portfolio.

Prior to Smith+Nephew, Pompe van Meerdervoort served as cofounder and CEO of VisionScope Technologies, an office-based arthroscopic imaging company. He was also Vice President and General Manager, Knees, at Zimmer Holdings, where he managed the company's $2 billion flagship segment. He spent more than 10 years of his early career at Stryker Corporation growing his responsibility and reach to include international assignments. Throughout his career, Pompe van Meerdervoort has been driven by a passion to help heal the afflicted and lead teams to deliver solutions that optimize patient outcomes and streamline care delivery.

"Over the past few months, we have conducted an extensive search to select the next leader of Acumed," said Chris J. Smith, President, Colson Medical, LLC. "With his exceptional track record of leading teams and businesses to achieve superior results, we believe Hjalmar is the ideal President to lead Acumed in its next chapter of growth and success."

Wolfington will transition into a new advisory role at Colson Medical, LLC focused on key areas including thought leader management, business development, and clinical research strategy. "We thank Sharon for her many contributions to Acumed. She has provided leadership to establish a robust innovation pipeline and deliver excellence to our customers through education, evidence, innovation, and quality," said Smith. "We are pleased Sharon will continue with Colson Medical in service to the global medical community."

About Acumed

We serve highly skilled, specialized surgeons who demand comprehensive, high-quality medical devices for patients with simple to complex injuries for optimal restoration of function.

Acumed and OsteoMed have more than three decades of experience in the orthopaedic industry, with the mission of aiding the afflicted through the ingenuity of our minds, the labor of our hands, and the compassion of our hearts. Acumed and OsteoMed have three primary campuses in Hillsboro, Oregon; Addison, Texas; and Madrid, Spain, and offices around the world. OsteoMed is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acumed. For more information, visit http://www.acumed.net.

About Colson Medical

Chicago-based Colson Medical, LLC designs and manufactures specialty medical devices worldwide through its businesses: Acumed LLC, OsteoMed LLC, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC, Precision Edge Surgical Products Company LLC, and Apex (Guangzhou) Tools & Orthopedics Co. These businesses offer innovative products used to help improve patient care and outcomes. They provide highly engineered implants such as plates, screws, and related precision tools, primarily for upper and lower extremity orthopedic, CMF, Neuro, and aesthetics surgeries. Together, they employ more than 1,300 people at locations in the U.S., China, the U.K., Spain, and Germany. Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, acquired a majority interest in the Colson Medical Companies in 2019. For more information, visit https://www.marmon.com/business-groups/medical/.

Colson Medical is a Marmon | Berkshire Hathaway Company.

