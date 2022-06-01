IDStrong's Suite of Digital Tools Makes it Easy to Protect Yourself Against Identity Theft and Fraud

IDStrong's mission is to develop technology and resources to protect consumers from digital threats.

The average American is vulnerable to ransomware, hacking incidents, data breaches, phishing attacks, and social engineering, which could compromise their identity. IDStrong offers its customers a premier suite of tools to protect themselves from identity theft and financial fraud with identity and credit monitoring and alerts.

Some of the ways that IDStrong goes that extra mile to keep the public safe include.

Password Generator - This allows users to create good, strong, safer passwords in seconds.

Password Strength Checker - Consumers can check their existing passwords to see if they are vulnerable to hacking.

Educational Videos - Access free educational videos on everything from account takeovers, identity theft protection, and ways to avoid fraud.

Informational Articles - Access a vast library of educational guides and blogs to learn about cybersecurity.

Digital Incident News - IDStrong's Sentinel reports on the latest digital incidents and alerts users daily about threats that may concern them.

Scam Tracker - Detects new scams so consumers won't fall victim to them.

In the same way that someone might get routine health check-ups to find out that they are in good shape, consumers also need to monitor their digital health for identity and financial threats. Cyberattacks don't just happen to someone else. Everyone is vulnerable.

Some ways that IDStrong can help are:

Identity Monitoring:

When consumers trust IDStrong to monitor their identities, if their email address, bank account details, usernames, passwords, or other sensitive information is found online, they receive an alert and can take quick action. Social security numbers are a gateway to fraud, and if they show up on the dark web, the owner must act fast. IDStrong also monitors information in public records so users can easily find out what others see about them. Consumers can take the first step towards protecting their identity and privacy by visiting idstrong.com today to run a free identity threat scan.

Credit Monitoring:

Credit is an essential aspect of life, and identity theft can ruin it instantly. IDStrong monitors for any credit inquiries, new credit cards, loans, or credit score updates. Consumers receive alerts if there are any possible threats to their credit so they can take quick action to avoid fraud.

Home Monitoring:

IDStrong monitors information for address changes, property ownership records (title theft), and sex offenders who move into a customer's neighborhood. Homeowners can sleep better and feel safer knowing who lives nearby.

Cybercriminals can use pieces of personal information about anyone to puzzle together an entire profile. A lot of sensitive information has been leaked on the dark web through hacking incidents and data breaches. Armed with only a name, email address, or phone number, cybercriminals could access financial accounts by finding a username and password on the dark web and using it to breach other aspects of a consumer's digital life. It is essential to take preemptive action rather than wait to fix the problem after it has already happened. The public can do this by monitoring their information to see what is exposed.

Founded in 2015, IDStrong empowers consumers to keep their identity safe. IDStrong provides dozens of data tools to allow users to monitor all levels of their personal information from home, credit, identity, and even public records information. Customers can protect themselves against cybercrime using IDStrong, leveling the playing field and putting control back in the consumer's hands.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/idstrongs_suite_of_digital_tools_makes_it_easy_to_protect_yourself_against_identity_theft_and_fraud/prweb18666780.htm