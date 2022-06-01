Morrison Foerster Welcomes Executive Compensation Partner Joshua Lerner in New York

Lerner brings a decade of experience in executive compensation matters to Morrison Foerster, including deep knowledge of M&A and capital markets transactions, and public company counseling.

Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Joshua Lerner as a partner in the firm's Executive Compensation Group and Tax Department, based in New York. Lerner brings a decade of experience advising clients on executive compensation, corporate governance, and securities matters to Morrison Foerster.

Lerner joins Morrison Foerster from another leading global law firm, where he advised public and private companies and individual senior executives on executive compensation issues in a range of corporate transactions and other matters. He focuses his practice on executive compensation in the context of transactions, including preparing disclosures for SEC filings. Lerner also advises clients on compensatory and benefit arrangements, including equity-based incentives, deferred compensation plans, and retention and severance agreements, and advises public companies on compensation-related disclosures and corporate governance matters.

"Josh is an experienced lawyer who brings deep knowledge of executive compensation matters, both in the day-to-day course of business and in the context of complex transactions, particularly with respect to mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets matters and transactions. His practice complements and enhances our current capabilities in these and other areas, including new ventures, initial public offerings, and restructurings, among others," said Anthony J. Carbone, chair of Morrison Foerster's Tax Department.

"Morrison Foerster is an industry-leading firm with exceptional transactional capabilities. I am excited to have the opportunity to work alongside my new colleagues to help provide our clients with practical business guidance on their most pressing executive compensation business matters, while growing my own practice here in New York," said Lerner.

Earlier in his career, Lerner was a member of the Executive Compensation & Benefits and Financial Services groups at another New York-based firm. He earned his B.A. in Economics from Boston University and his J.D. from Columbia Law School. While in law school, Lerner was also the Senior Articles Editor for the Columbia Business Law Review. He is admitted to practice in New York.

About Morrison Foerster

