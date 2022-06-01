Conga Announces Magic Johnson as Featured Keynote for Conga Connect 2022

Registration now open for annual conference focused on revenue management, to take place August 30-31 in Orlando

Conga, the global leader in scalable revenue lifecycle management solutions, today announced the keynote speakers and initial agenda details for its annual conference, Conga Connect 2022. Registration is now open for the event that will take place August 30-31 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

This year's conference will feature Earvin "Magic" Johnson as a celebrity guest speaker. Johnson will join the Connect stage to share "the power of magic" and how his entrepreneurial prowess made him a successful business owner in multiple ventures. Additional sessions include an innovation keynote featuring Conga CEO Noel Goggin alongside Frank Blake, Board Chairman of Delta Airlines, highlighting strategies and best practices for leading transformation and managing the revenue lifecycle.

Conga Connect will also showcase product roadmaps and customer panel discussions with Conga's Chief Product Officer Grant Peterson, Chief Technology Officer Koti Reddy, and Chief Customer Officer Chris Bishop. In addition, Conga's Digital Transformation Officer Aishling Finnegan, and Salesforce Chief Digital Evangelist Vala Afshar will discuss market trends and how to take advantage of the change from end-to-end in a fireside chat.

Attendees will have access to more than 40 general sessions and breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and courses to learn how they "Reimagine Revenue Management." They will also have the opportunity to:



Hear from visionary executive keynotes and motivational speakers across industries

Learn about the latest trends in revenue management to take their business to the next level

Meet with Conga experts and partners 1:1 for the latest demos and solution offerings

"We're excited to once again welcome our customers and partners to attend Conga Connect in-person in Orlando this year. We have assembled a great line-up of speakers and are thrilled that Magic Johnson will be joining the event as this year's keynote," said Noel Goggin, CEO, Conga. "Not only has Magic successfully parlayed his skills and tenacity from the basketball court into the business world, but he's served as an inspiration for people around the globe through his dedication to ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities. He has already touched the lives of so many, and now his success as a business owner and lessons in entrepreneurship will offer attendees valuable insights that they can bring back to their own professional lives and organizations."

Early bird pricing is available now through July 13, 2022. To register for the event and for more information about Conga Connect, including agenda updates and featured sessions, visit:https://connect.conga.com/https://connect.conga.com

