Designed to Foster Greater Collaboration and Customer Relationships, DeliverHealth Opens its New Headquarters and Customer Experience Center in Clearwater, Florida

The center will serve as an immersive space for customers, prospects, partners and internal teams to come together to pursue new and innovative ways to better solve the complexities of healthcare

DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for hospitals, health systems and group practices, announced today the opening of its new headquarters (HQ) and Customer Experience Center (CXC) in Clearwater, Florida. Designed to develop and foster deeper relationships, the 10,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility provides a space for DeliverHealth to gather with customers and partners to collectively brainstorm on innovative new product and service needs, and to also host industry thought leadership discussions and events. The CXC also offers hands-on, immersive experiences for DeliverHealth employees, partners, customers and prospects.

DeliverHealth is further fulfilling its mission of clearing the way for the healthcare connections that matter most – between clinicians and technology, providers and patients, and people and their health. In March 2022, the company unveiled the DeliverHealth Platform built to unify point solutions in healthcare. Leveraging the platform – a suite of software and services to improve documentation, coding and revenue integrity, and digital health capabilities – hospitals and health systems benefit from a single framework that allows users to capture data once and use it many times to reduce re-work that complicates healthcare.

DeliverHealth also announced its acquisition of PresidioHealth this year, improving coding quality and production, physician documentation, and accelerating the reimbursement cycle for multi-specialty physician groups, Hospitalists medicine, free-standing ERs, and urgent care centers.

"As our nation further moves into the endemic phase of COVID-19, we are thrilled to open the CXC and our new HQ, better enabling us to offer a one-of-a-kind experience allowing for increased collaboration and innovation among our team and customers," said Michael Clark, CEO of DeliverHealth. "We know that one of the biggest barriers to technology innovation and adoption in healthcare is implementation and optimization. Thus, the center will enable us to be more hands-on with our customers partners, and prospects, offering them greater support and engagement as they seek to not only learn more about our platform offerings, but as we collectively aim to solve greater industry and market challenges."

DeliverHealth selected Florida as its HQ and the home of the CXC due to the area's booming tech scene and ample access to resources and talent. More than two dozen DeliverHealth employees will work out of the CXC, including team members and executives in sales, marketing development, customer success and more. The company is also hiring for additional roles in 2022 and beyond.

Media personnel will be invited to the center for a grand tour on Tuesday, June 14, followed by customer and partner events on June 15 and 16, collectively.

For more information on DeliverHealth, the new center, or the company's unified platform, visit http://www.deliverhealth.com.

About DeliverHealth

Our name says it all… DeliverHealth simplifies Electronic Health Record (EHR), patient engagement and revenue cycle complexities, so providers can spend more time delivering the care patients need and less on documentation and technology. We make sure your people, processes, technology and patients are aligned and engaged for better outcomes and greater success. Our platform of solutions and services clears the way for the healthcare connections that matter most, removing complexities from within health systems from the ground up and helping solve systemic issues such as physician burnout, the connected patient experience, and the transition to digital health. By building simplicity into documentation, codification and the digital health patient experience, our customers see realization of their EHR investments and improve upon their security and risk management. With clients and operations in five countries, hundreds of successful EHR go-live deployments, and over three decades of Health Information Management expertise, DeliverHealth helps today's providers prepare now for the future of healthcare. Visit http://www.deliverhealth.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/designed_to_foster_greater_collaboration_and_customer_relationships_deliverhealth_opens_its_new_headquarters_and_customer_experience_center_in_clearwater_florida/prweb18660223.htm