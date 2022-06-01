PossibleNOW Launches New Service 'Catalyst,' Providing Marketers with a Comprehensive Zero-Party Data Execution Strategy

Catalyst helps organizations ensure a clear path forward to enable a personalized, relevant and compliant marketing approach to preference, consent and insights management.

PossibleNOW, a leading provider of zero-party data, consent, preference management, and consumer regulatory compliance solutions, announced today a new service offering, Catalyst, providing marketers with a consultative approach to develop a comprehensive zero-party data business case and execution strategy.

As 69% of consumers have felt businesses have crossed the line when collecting their personal information through third-party data vendors, zero-party data offers a transparent, voluntary approach to consumer data collection. Catalyst provides PossibleNOW enterprise clients with the guidance needed to build a successful business plan for implementing zero-party data strategies, such as customer preferences, consent, and insights data, without violating privacy.

Whether having a lack of "preference aware" technology systems, inadequate data to meet business requirements, or a general lack of expertise on zero-party data collection, Catalyst offers PossibleNOW clients consulting services to understand their specific zero-party data needs. This includes providing high level gap assessments, ROI components with supporting dollar contributions and additional deliverable information to help start building the desired "road map" for managing preference, consent and insight data.

"PossibleNOW is proud to launch Catalyst to help our clients shift from third-party data to zero-party data and give customers the freedom to share, update, and delete their personal preferences without violating their privacy," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW. "Our strategic consulting team will guide clients through a proven methodology to ensure their organization has a clear path forward to enable a personalized, relevant and compliant marketing approach to preference, consent and insights management."

About PossibleNOW

PossibleNOW's technology, processes and services enable relevant, trusted, and compliant interactions between businesses and the people they serve. We gain customer insights through Voice-of-Customer research to understand the expectations and emotions influencing customer behavior. We leverage that understanding when deploying MyPreferences to collect and utilize first-party data such as customer consent, preferences, and insights across the enterprise, resulting in highly relevant and personalized experiences. DNCSolution addresses Do Not Contact regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to DNC requirements, backed by our 100% compliance guarantee.

PossibleNOW's strategic consultants take a holistic approach leveraging years of experience when creating strategic roadmaps, planning technology deployments, and designing customer interfaces. Visit http://www.PossibleNOW.com to learn more.

