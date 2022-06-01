GZERO Media Honored with Four Telly Awards, Recognizing Excellence in Television and Digital Video

Winners were selected from more than 11,000 entries submitted from around the globe.
GZERO Media, a Eurasia Group company, has been honored with four Telly Awards for excellence in a range of programming spanning television and digital video. The awards recognized both the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer program, which is presented for public television by Creative News Group LLC for The WNET Group and distributed by American Public Television; and Puppet Regime, a political comedy series starring puppet versions of world leaders.
Winners were selected from more than 11,000 entries submitted from around the globe. GZERO was recognized for its work in the following categories:
- UN Sec-Gen: Without Trust, Catastrophe Awaits – Television, Government Relations; Silver Winner
- The Korean Peninsula from K-Pop to Kim Jong-un – Television, Cultural; Silver Winner
- Afghanistan, 2021: Afghan & US Military Perspectives as the Last Soldiers Leaves – Television, Political/Commentary; Bronze Winner
- Puppet Regime – Online Series, Comedy; Bronze Winner
"I'm proud of our team for consistently producing intelligent, important, and entertaining content," said Tony Maciulis, Chief Content Officer of GZERO Media. "These awards help shine a spotlight on the work we do at GZERO Media, breaking down the geopolitical issues that matter so people can understand how they will affect their lives, their work, and their society.
About GZERO Media:
GZERO Media is a company dedicated to providing the public with intelligent and engaging coverage of global affairs. It was created in 2017 as a subsidiary of Eurasia Group, the world's leading political risk analysis firm. In addition to producing the national public television program GZERO World with Ian Bremmer and its companion podcast, GZERO Media publishes the regular newsletter Signal, and daily text and video stories at gzeromedia.com and across social media channels.
About Eurasia Group:
Eurasia Group is the world's leading global political risk company. By providing information and insight on how political developments move markets, we help clients anticipate and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they invest or do business. Our expertise includes developed and developing countries in every region of the world, specific economic sectors, and the business and investment playing fields of the future. With our best-in-class advisory and consulting offerings and GZERO Media, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides the marketplace with a complete political risk solution. Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington, London, San Francisco, Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo. "Politics first" grounds our work: Politics is the lens through which we view the world, and we are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.
Media inquiries:
Alexsandra Sanford
Chief Communications Officer
Eurasia Group / GZERO Media
media@eurasiagroup.net
