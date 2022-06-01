ProLiteracy Announces a New Issue of its Adult Literacy Education Research Journal

ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education membership organization in the United States, announces the release of Volume 4, Issue 2, of its research journal Adult Literacy Education: The International Journal of Literacy, Language, and Numeracy.

This issue's first research article, "Mediating Work and Culture through Dewey's Integrative Vision of Vocational Education," written by George Demetrion of Capital Community College and the 1199 New England Training and Upgrading Fund, discusses using the philosophy of John Dewey to empower adult vocational education through a cultural vision.

The second article, "Basic Correctional Education and Recidivism: Findings from PIAAC and NRS," comes from Margaret Becker Patterson of Research Allies for Lifelong Learning and examines the recidivism rates of low-skilled adults and the implications for practice and policy.

ProLiteracy proudly produces this journal in partnership with Rutgers University. The journal editors—Alisa Belzer, Amy Rose, and Heather Brown—are respected researchers. "The research journal has proven to be an invaluable resource in the field. As such, with our dedicated partners, we are committed to continue providing timely evidence-based strategies that adult education programs can put into practice," says ProLiteracy President and CEO Mark Vineis.

You can find the new issue of Adult Literacy Education at https://www.proliteracy.org/ALE-Journal. Writers interested in submitting articles for consideration in future issues of the journal can find author guidelines and a submission form on the journal's webpage.

The Adult Literacy Education journal is part of ProLiteracy's initiative to conduct and share primary and secondary research with the wide adult-education audience in the United States and around the world.

The free, online journal is published three times per year to share research and best practices in adult literacy, numeracy, and English language education with practitioners, policy makers, and funders. Each issue of Adult Literacy Education includes two thought-provoking and peer-reviewed research articles written by leaders in the field. It also features other content of interest like resource reviews, opinion pieces, discussion forums, and technology solutions.

About ProLiteracy

ProLiteracy is the largest member-based adult literacy and basic education nonprofit organization in the nation. ProLiteracy has been the leader in adult literacy content development, programs, and advocacy for more than 60 years. ProLiteracy works with its member organizations to help adults gain the reading, writing, math, English, and digital skills they need to be successful.

