C. Mondavi & Family Announces Promotion of Greg Gauci to Senior Vice President of National Sales

C. Mondavi & Family, one of the country's most iconic wine names, announces today the promotion of Greg Gauci to Senior Vice President of National Sales and a participating member of the Executive Leadership Team, overseeing the entire C. Mondavi & Family portfolio.
ST. HELENA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
C. Mondavi & Family (CMF), one of the country's most iconic wine names, announces today the promotion of Greg Gauci to Senior Vice President of National Sales and a participating member of the Executive Leadership Team, overseeing the entire C. Mondavi & Family portfolio. Gauci will also represent the US Wholesale team to the company's board of directors. Gauci's promotion follows the recent promotion of former VP of Sales David S. Brown to President and CEO of CMF.
Gauci's appointment is effective immediately. "I am proud to elevate Greg to this new position," says CEO and President David Brown. "He will be a critical part of the new leadership at C. Mondavi & Family."
Greg Gauci brings more than twenty-six years of industry experience to his new role, spending the last three years with C. Mondavi & Family company overseeing the Eastern Divisional Sales department. Gauci's background includes both distributor and supplier experience, including roles in National Account and Distributor Management within a blend of large and small companies.
"I am excited to be taking the reigns and leading the sales team for C. Mondavi & Family. We are a multi-generational company that has been in business for more than 75 years and is committed to quality and relentless execution. As we continue to evolve as an organization my goal is to have a sales structure to support our current and future business."
As Vice President of National Sales, CMF's portfolio will fall under Gauci's leadership, including Charles Krug, Napa Valley's oldest winery and California's first tasting room as well as recent additions such as French Blue, CMF's first imported brand, and West + Wilder.
About C. Mondavi & Family: C. Mondavi & Family is a St. Helena-based wine company founded in 1943 by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi. Owned and operated by co-proprietors, Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr., along with their children, the C. Mondavi & Family portfolio includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family, Flat Top Hills, French Blue, and West + Wilder. With the third, fourth, and fifth generations at the helm, the family holds over 1,500 acres of Napa Valley and California vineyards. For more information visit http://www.cmondavifamily.com.
