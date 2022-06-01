Maintenx Expands Hiring Efforts and Unveils More Than 100 New Jobs Nationwide

Jobs include admin, tech roles across the country

With strong demand for facility maintenance nationwide, MaintenX International, a fully licensed facilities repair company, is continuing to scale up its team and is now hiring for more than 100 positions, with roles in accounting, billing, HVAC, roofing, service team, plumbing, electricians, waterproofing, and other technical roles in locations across the country. To learn more about joining this fast-growing team, visit https://maintenx.com/career-opportunities/

"Our industry has strong growth trends, and we are committed to meeting the demands of our existing customers in addition to earning the business of other commercial facilities in need of maintenance support," said MaintenX VP of Business Development Bill Schaphorst. "We're recruiting experienced, quality administrative and technical personnel who will help us meet client needs and grow our team into the future."

Whether looking to relocate or just find a new position in your area, MaintenX offers a wide variety of opportunities to all interested in taking the next step in their career. In 2021, MaintenX added more than 100 self-performing facility maintenance technicians to their national team and continued strong recruiting efforts through the first half of 2022.

"My favorite part about working at MaintenX, is the culture. We all work so hard and find a way to have a ton of fun. The veteran team is always so helpful and full of guidance for all the new hires," said Monica de la Nuez, Recruiting Coordinator at MaintenX.

Individuals in administrative roles at MaintenX have access to an on-site kitchen and gym, and catered lunches twice a week. For technicians, MaintenX provides free uniforms and safety boots, a work vehicle, and a fuel card. The entire company is encouraged to participate in team-building and enrichment activities such as Florida Corporate Sportsfest, building Habitat for Humanity homes, and supporting the Salvation Army's Angel Tree initiative.

The culture is a differentiating factor for de la Nuez, who says, "The team at MaintenX is so diverse – I love that! So many people with different experiences, from different countries, all sharing the same passion for customer satisfaction."

Tech positions require knowledge of industry safety standards, as well as appropriate experience and certification. Bilingual applicants (Spanish/English) are encouraged to apply, and fluency in both languages in required in some roles.

Benefits include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, short- and long-term disability, paid vacations, 401(k) with company match, and a personal cell phone service discount through the company's cell phone carrier. MaintenX also offers competitive pay, opportunities for growth, and signing bonuses ranging from $500-$2000 based on position (exact amounts can be located within job descriptions).

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.

