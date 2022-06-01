Global Traveler Announces 10th Annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards

GT congratulated the winners in its 10th annual Leisure Lifestyle Edition.
Global Traveler, the source for luxury travelers, announced the winners of its 10th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in its Leisure Lifestyle Edition. The winners will be celebrated at an event at The Lotos Club in New York City on June 7. Global Traveler is part of FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands, which also includes globaltravelerusa.com, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com.
Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers Dec. 14, 2021–April 30, 2022, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.
"Congratulations to the winners in this milestone 10th year of the Leisure Lifestyle Awards from Global Traveler. We're thrilled to celebrate the winners and the leisure travel industry as a whole as it continues its booming resurgence," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Our readers know the best of the best in the travel industry, and this winners' list could not come at a more apropos time as summer travel is kicking off. Congratulations to all the incredible winners! Your accolades are well-deserved."
For the ninth year, Global Traveler named Special Achievement Awards. Silversea Cruises was recognized for Outstanding Customized Services. Ponant earned the Outstanding Environmental Initiatives recognition. The Outstanding Innovations honor went to Virgin Voyages, and Oceania Cruises received the Outstanding Social Responsibility accolade.
Global Traveler also honored the Cruise Line of the Year in the Leisure Lifestyle Awards. Congratulations to Viking, offering seamless and exceptional service and amenities across its river, ocean and expedition cruises.
Learn more about this year's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Edition, available now in print and at globaltravelerusa.com. A complete list of winners is as follows:
Best Historical Attractions, International
Greece
Best Historical Attractions, Domestic
Savannah, Georgia
Best Beaches
Lanai, Hawai'i
Best Adventure Destination, International
India
Second Consecutive Year
Best Adventure Destination, Domestic
Alaska
Second Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in the United States
Charleston, South Carolina
Third Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Africa
Morocco
Best Leisure Destination in Europe
Istanbul, Türkiye
Best Leisure Destination in Asia
Taipei
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Destination in Latin/South America
Panama City, Panama
Best Leisure Destination in Mexico
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Best Leisure Destination for Groups
Italy
Second Consecutive Year
Best Weekend Destination in North America
Savannah, Georgia
Third Consecutive Year
Best Weekend Destination in the World
Dublin, Ireland
Best North American Ski Destination
Telluride, Colorado
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best International Ski Destination
Whistler, British Columbia
Best Golf Destination
Streamsong Resort
Best Caribbean Island
Dominican Republic
Second Consecutive Year
Best Island in Europe
Santorini
Ninth Consecutive Year
Best Island Pacific Rim
Cook Islands
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Island in the United States
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family Cruise Line
Holland America Line
Second Consecutive Year
Best Luxury Cruise Line
Silversea Cruises
Best Value Cruise Line
Emerald Cruise Line
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Suites
Owner's Suites, Oceania Cruises
Second Consecutive Year
Best Adventure Cruise Line
Ponant
Second Consecutive Year
Best Small-Ship Cruise Line
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Large-Ship Cruise Line
Cunard
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best River Cruise Line
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Entertainment
Princess Cruises
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Dining
Seabourn Cruise Line
Best Cruise Line Spas
Seabourn Cruise Line
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Ship Excursions
Princess Cruises
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Rewards Program
Captain's Club, Celebrity Cruises
Second Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Port
Port of San Diego
Best Cruise Line to Alaska
Princess Cruises
Best Expedition Cruises
Ponant
Best Cruise Line Caribbean Sailings
Windstar Cruises
Best World Cruise
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best Luxury Leisure Hotel Group in the World
Sonesta Hotels & Resorts
Best Hotel Chain Resorts
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Best Pet-Friendly Hotels
Sonesta Hotels & Resorts
Best Family Resort Chain in the World
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Best Hotel Chain in the Caribbean
Club Med
Best Hotel Chain in Thailand
Banyan Tree
Best Eco-Friendly Hotel Chain
Ace Hotel
Best All-Inclusive Resorts
Hyatt Zilara
Best Tour Operator
Abercrombie & Kent
Best Airport for Layovers
Istanbul Grand Airport
Best Airport for Recreation
Denver International Airport
Best Stopover Program
TAP Air Portugal
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Leisure Airline
Hawaiian Airlines
Best Eco-Friendly Airline
United Airlines
Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment
Air Canada
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Airline Onboard Menu
Air Canada Business Class
Third Consecutive Year
Best Premium-Economy Class
Air Canada
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Luxury Vehicle
Maserati
Favorite Luxury Watch Brand
Ulysee Nardin
Best Leisure Car Rental
Hertz
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Destination Jewelry Brand
Na Hoku
Third Consecutive Year
Best Liquor Brand
Bacardi
Special Achievement Awards
Outstanding Social Responsibility
Oceania Cruises
Outstanding Customized Services
Silversea Cruises
Outstanding Environmental Achievements
Ponant
Outstanding Innovations
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Line of the Year
Viking Cruises
For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.
About Global Traveler
With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MediaMark Research (Gfk MRI), GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average nine domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (11 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 55 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 60 nights per year. Three special editions — Leisure Lifestyle Edition, Global City Guidebook and Class Act Guide — complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.
About globaltravelerusa.com
globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer; GT Week in Review; On the Road with Global Traveler slideshow; and This Month's Issue. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal e-newsletters, are available for advertisers.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com-
