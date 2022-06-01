Global Traveler Announces 10th Annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards

GT congratulated the winners in its 10th annual Leisure Lifestyle Edition.

Global Traveler, the source for luxury travelers, announced the winners of its 10th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards in its Leisure Lifestyle Edition. The winners will be celebrated at an event at The Lotos Club in New York City on June 7. Global Traveler is part of FXExpress Publications, Inc.'s family of brands, which also includes globaltravelerusa.com, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com.

Global Traveler conducted a survey of its readers Dec. 14, 2021–April 30, 2022, with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel. The survey ran in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and was emailed.

"Congratulations to the winners in this milestone 10th year of the Leisure Lifestyle Awards from Global Traveler. We're thrilled to celebrate the winners and the leisure travel industry as a whole as it continues its booming resurgence," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Our readers know the best of the best in the travel industry, and this winners' list could not come at a more apropos time as summer travel is kicking off. Congratulations to all the incredible winners! Your accolades are well-deserved."

For the ninth year, Global Traveler named Special Achievement Awards. Silversea Cruises was recognized for Outstanding Customized Services. Ponant earned the Outstanding Environmental Initiatives recognition. The Outstanding Innovations honor went to Virgin Voyages, and Oceania Cruises received the Outstanding Social Responsibility accolade.

Global Traveler also honored the Cruise Line of the Year in the Leisure Lifestyle Awards. Congratulations to Viking, offering seamless and exceptional service and amenities across its river, ocean and expedition cruises.

Learn more about this year's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Edition, available now in print and at globaltravelerusa.com. A complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Historical Attractions, International

Greece

Best Historical Attractions, Domestic

Savannah, Georgia

Best Beaches

Lanai, Hawai'i

Best Adventure Destination, International

India

Second Consecutive Year

Best Adventure Destination, Domestic

Alaska

Second Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in the United States

Charleston, South Carolina

Third Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Africa

Morocco

Best Leisure Destination in Europe

Istanbul, Türkiye

Best Leisure Destination in Asia

Taipei

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Destination in Latin/South America

Panama City, Panama

Best Leisure Destination in Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Best Leisure Destination for Groups

Italy

Second Consecutive Year

Best Weekend Destination in North America

Savannah, Georgia

Third Consecutive Year

Best Weekend Destination in the World

Dublin, Ireland

Best North American Ski Destination

Telluride, Colorado

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best International Ski Destination

Whistler, British Columbia

Best Golf Destination

Streamsong Resort

Best Caribbean Island

Dominican Republic

Second Consecutive Year

Best Island in Europe

Santorini

Ninth Consecutive Year

Best Island Pacific Rim

Cook Islands

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Island in the United States

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family Cruise Line

Holland America Line

Second Consecutive Year

Best Luxury Cruise Line

Silversea Cruises

Best Value Cruise Line

Emerald Cruise Line

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Suites

Owner's Suites, Oceania Cruises

Second Consecutive Year

Best Adventure Cruise Line

Ponant

Second Consecutive Year

Best Small-Ship Cruise Line

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Large-Ship Cruise Line

Cunard

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best River Cruise Line

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Entertainment

Princess Cruises

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Dining

Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line Spas

Seabourn Cruise Line

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Ship Excursions

Princess Cruises

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Rewards Program

Captain's Club, Celebrity Cruises

Second Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Port

Port of San Diego

Best Cruise Line to Alaska

Princess Cruises

Best Expedition Cruises

Ponant

Best Cruise Line Caribbean Sailings

Windstar Cruises

Best World Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Luxury Leisure Hotel Group in the World

Sonesta Hotels & Resorts

Best Hotel Chain Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Best Pet-Friendly Hotels

Sonesta Hotels & Resorts

Best Family Resort Chain in the World

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Best Hotel Chain in the Caribbean

Club Med

Best Hotel Chain in Thailand

Banyan Tree

Best Eco-Friendly Hotel Chain

Ace Hotel

Best All-Inclusive Resorts

Hyatt Zilara

Best Tour Operator

Abercrombie & Kent

Best Airport for Layovers

Istanbul Grand Airport

Best Airport for Recreation

Denver International Airport

Best Stopover Program

TAP Air Portugal

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Leisure Airline

Hawaiian Airlines

Best Eco-Friendly Airline

United Airlines

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment

Air Canada

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Airline Onboard Menu

Air Canada Business Class

Third Consecutive Year

Best Premium-Economy Class

Air Canada

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Luxury Vehicle

Maserati

Favorite Luxury Watch Brand

Ulysee Nardin

Best Leisure Car Rental

Hertz

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Destination Jewelry Brand

Na Hoku

Third Consecutive Year

Best Liquor Brand

Bacardi

Special Achievement Awards

Outstanding Social Responsibility

Oceania Cruises

Outstanding Customized Services

Silversea Cruises

Outstanding Environmental Achievements

Ponant

Outstanding Innovations

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Line of the Year

Viking Cruises

For more information about Global Traveler, visit globaltravelerusa.com.

About Global Traveler

With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MediaMark Research (Gfk MRI), GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average nine domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (11 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 55 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 60 nights per year. Three special editions — Leisure Lifestyle Edition, Global City Guidebook and Class Act Guide — complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

About globaltravelerusa.com

globaltravelerusa.com offers unique daily content catering to the lifestyle and travel interests of premium travelers who fly all over the world for business and pleasure. A host of positions, including banners, sponsored content and specialty takeovers, are available. Other digital editorial e-newsletters include eFlyer; GT Week in Review; On the Road with Global Traveler slideshow; and This Month's Issue. Custom e-newsletters, such as Publisher's Picks, GT on the Go and Premium eDeal e-newsletters, are available for advertisers.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com-

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/global_traveler_announces_10th_annual_leisure_lifestyle_awards/prweb18710715.htm