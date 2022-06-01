Disaronno Expands National On-Premise Footprint

Popular Chain Establishments To Feature Disaronno Cocktails Through 2022

Disaronno (https://www.disaronno.com/), the world's favorite Italian liqueur¹, is proud to announce their significant expansion of on-premise availability for Disaronno Originale throughout the United States. Disaronno has grown a major presence at 34 new national on-premise accounts, focusing on chain bars, restaurants, hotels and movie theaters.

"We are excited to see an increase this year in overall growth within our on-premise accounts for Disaronno Originale throughout the U.S., " says Robert Cullins, Executive Vice President of Disaronno International LLC. "All of us at Disaronno look forward to consumers getting the chance to try Disaronno Originale in various cocktails at many of their favorite establishments."

Among the 34 new chain accounts include:

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer Disaronno Originale on their menu through December 2022. Disaronno Originale will be featured in 1,193 of their restaurants within all 50 states plus Washington D.C.

Outback Steakhouse will offer the Piña Koala cocktail (a twist on the classic Piña Colada) that features Disaronno Originale on their menu through September 2022. The cocktail will be featured in 718 of their restaurants within 47 states.

TGI Friday's will offer the Sweet Home Alabama Slamma' cocktail that features Disaronno Originale on their menu through April 2023. The cocktail will be featured in 422 of their restaurants in 34 states.

BJ's Restaurant will offer the Strawberry Splash cocktail that features Disaronno Originale on their menu through December 2022. The cocktail will be featured in 221 of their restaurants within 29 states.

Regal Cinemas owned by Regal Entertainment will offer the Blackberry Whiskey Amaretto Sour, Mai Time, Disaronno Sunrise, Italian Margarita and Italian Mule cocktails that feature Disaronno Originale and the Disaronno Sour RTD on their menu through January 2023. The 5 cocktails and RTD will be featured in 77 of their movie theaters within 20 states.

Morton's Steakhouse will offer the Summer Solstice cocktail that features Disaronno Originale on their menu through October 2022. The cocktail will be featured in 52 of their restaurants in 21 states.

The Grand Bohemian Resorts owned by The Kessler Collection will offer Disaronno Originale on their menu through December 2022. Disaronno Originale will be featured in 14 of their hotels within 7 states.

Bertucci's Italian Restaurant will offer the Italian Primo Margarita cocktail that features Disaronno Originale through April 2023. The cocktail will be featured in 51 of their restaurants within 9 states.

Note¹: source IWSR 2019 - International Wine & Spirit Research

About Disaronno®:

Disaronno is the world's favorite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, Disaronno stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Now the Disaronno La Dolce Vita lifestyle can be enjoyed two ways, either with Disaronno Originale or their new product line extension of Disaronno Velvet, which blends the unique flavor of Disaronno with the richness of a velvety cream. Both Disaronno Originale and Disaronno Velvet are a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various cocktails. Recognizable and versatile, Disaronno makes every cocktail one-of-a-kind.

