Winners Announced in 2022 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products

4Life Gold Factor received the most votes in the 2022 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of The American Business Awards®, the U.S.A.'s top business awards program, which are now in their 20th year.
The worldwide public vote was conducted last month, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in a variety of product categories. More than 46,000 votes were cast. To win, a category's leading vote-getter had to have received at least 100 votes.
The winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be recognized during the ABA's awards ceremony on June 13, along with the winners of the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevies announced this Spring.
All new products and services nominated in the new product awards categories of this year's American Business Awards were eligible to be included in voting for the people's choice awards.
The winners of the 2022 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are:
AI/ Machine Learning Solution: Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform
Business Technology - Other: Pega Customer Decision Hub (CDH)
Business/Competitive Intelligence Solution: Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform
Business-to-Business Products: Niagara's New Toilet Product Suites
Career and Workforce Readiness Solution: VUMI(Lab)
Cloud Application/Service: AutoLeap
Cloud Infrastructure: CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance
Cloud Platform: Ericom ZTEdge
Cloud Storage & Backup Solution: Nasuni Cloud File Services
Consumer Electronics: OWC Atlas S Pro SD Media Card
Consumer Products - Household Products: Moxie Blankets Monster Protection Academy Line
Consumer Products/Services - Other: 4Life Gold Factor
Content Management Solution: Quark Publishing Platform NextGen
Content Solutions - Other: First American Data & Analytics Tax Source
Corp. Learning/Workforce Development Solution: AskNicely's Frontline Success Platform
Customer Data Platform: BlueConic Customer Data Platform
Digital Process Automation Solution: BeSmartee TIOS
Education Administrative Solution: PeopleAdmin's HigherEd Platform
Education Products/Services - Other: Savvas Learning's Experience Chemistry
Emerging Tech Solution for Education Administrators: PeopleAdmin's Faculty Information System
Emerging Technology: Avaya OneCloud
Endpoint Security Management Solution: Syxsense Secure
ERP Solution: Unit4 ERPx
Financial Management Solution: Century Business Solutions EBizCharge
FinTech Solution: FinLocker v3.0 App
HCM or Talent Management Solution: hireEZ
Healthcare Technology Solution: Capital Rx's JUDI
Insurance Solution: BenefitMall's Marketplace
Integration Platform as a Solution: ZigiWave ZigiOps
International Data Protection Solution: Snapt NovaSense
Lead Generation Solution: Digital Air Strike Response Logix 5.0
Legal Information Solution: Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform
Legal Solution: Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform
Network Security Solution: Ericom ZTEdge
Payments Solution: Century Business Solutions EBizCharge
Personal Info Regulatory Compliance Solution: PKWARE's PK Protect
Relationship Management Solution: Zift Solutions ZiftONE Virtual Event Campaigns
Remote Working Solution: GAVS Technologies zDesk
Supply Chain Management Solution: Avetta One Platform
Telecommunications: Windstream Enterprise OfficeSuite Live
